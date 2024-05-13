Kelsey Grammer and Ex Camille's Daughter Mason Graduates from College: 'So Proud'

Grammer shares 22-year-old Mason and 19-year-old son Jude with 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Camille Meyer, and is also dad to five other kids

Getty;Camille Meyer/Instagram Kelsey Grammer; Camille Meyer and daughter Mason

Kelsey Grammer's daughter Mason is now a college grad!



On Sunday, May 12, the Frasier alum's ex-wife and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Meyer shared a post on Instagram celebrating the 22-year-old's graduation from Emerson College in Boston.

In the carousel of photos, Mason can be seen posing with classmates, friends, her mom and other family members as she wore a black cap and gown over a black dress, and showed off her diploma.

"Congratulations to my lovely daughter! @mason.grammer ❤️🌟🎓," Meyer, 55, wrote in the caption of the post. "I’m so proud of you. Much joy in all you do ✨I love you so much!"



Grammer shares Mason and 19-year-old Jude with Meyer, whom he married in 1997. The pair later divorced in 2010.

Grammer is also dad to three kids with Kayte Walsh, whom he wed in 2011, as well as to daughter Spencer Grammer, 40, whom he shares with his first wife, Doreen Alderman. He shares daughter Greer Grammer, 32, with his ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner. Camille married attorney David C. Meyer in October 2018 in a Hawaiian ceremony, and their nuptials were shown on RHOBH.



kelsey grammer/Instagram Camille Meyer and daughter Mason

Just a few years ago, in June 2020, the former reality star opened up about her daughter's graduation from Malibu High School — where she also attended school.



"Congratulations @mason.grammer I love you so much! I’m so proud of you," Camille wrote underneath a series of photos showing her daughter's drive-through graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which she shared on Instagram at the time.

"Malibu High School class of 2020 drive thru graduation," Camille added.

In an interview with Genlux Magazine in 2018, Mason spoke candidly about her parents and their contentious divorce that made headlines over the course of several years.

"It was the hardest time of my life. I changed a lot after that. I had to grow up faster because I had a lot more responsibilities," Mason said.

She continued, "My dad wasn't around, so I didn't see him much, and my mom had such a hard time," before adding that she and Grammer can now talk "about everything."



Read the original article on People.