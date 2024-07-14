Kemi Badenoch backed as clear favourite to become Conservative Party leader

Kemi Badenoch is tipped to become the next leader of the Conservative Party, according to a new survey.

A poll shows the former minister for women and equalities, now the shadow housing secretary, has the support of 25.83% of grassroots Tories.

Independent Tory news organisation Conservative Home questioned 995 grassroots members on July 8, 9 and 10 about who should replace former prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Kemi Badenoch is favourite among grassroots Conservatives to replace Rishi Sunak as party leader (Liam McBurney/PA)

Among those surveyed, former immigration minister Robert Jenrick was second favourite, with the support of 13.47%.

Former security minister Tom Tugendhat came in third with 12.96%, followed by former home secretary Suella Braverman on 9.75%.

Shadow home secretary James Cleverly has the support of 9.15%, while another former home secretary, Priti Patel, trails on 3.32%.

However, while the survey did indicate a clear winner in Ms Badenoch, 16% of those polled answered “Don’t know”, which suggests the final result could still be anyone’s guess.

Deputy editor of Conservative Home Henry Hill told the Sunday Times: “Conservative leadership contests normally end up with a candidate of the right versus a candidate of the centre, which on these results would likely mean a final round between Tom Tugendhat and either Kemi Badenoch or Robert Jenrick.

But with ‘Don’t know’ the second largest group and a wide spread of support between potential candidates, at this stage the race is wide open.”

Robert Jenrick was second favourite among grassroots Tories to become Conservative Party leader (James Manning/PA)

Mr Hill added in an article accompanying the poll data: “The lack of an overwhelming favourite also means that this contest is wide open: there is plenty of scope for the contenders to prove their worth to the membership and fight their way to the final two – and then to the leader’s office.”

The Sunday Times also reported that the Conservative Party board is preparing to elect new MP representatives on Wednesday.

Once those positions have been decided, more details on the leadership contest will be announced by the end of the coming week, senior party sources suggested to the newspaper.

No Conservative candidate has yet declared an intention to stand as leader.