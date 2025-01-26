Kemi Badenoch 'certainly would' back Heathrow runway expansion

Sky News
Updated ·3 min read

Kemi Badenoch has said she "certainly would" back a third runway being built at Heathrow Airport.

The Conservative Party leader told Sky News' Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips that she has supported the expansion of the UK's largest airport in the past, and would not change her mind on doing so.

"I've had to vote on this before, and I voted in support of the third runway," Ms Badenoch, whose North West Essex constituency includes London Stansted Airport, said.

Politics latest: Follow live updates

"I know that it is very difficult for a lot of people when there's an airport in your area. I know, because I'm the MP for an airport as well. I have never opposed growth or development.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What I want to do is make sure it's done in the right way."

Ms Badenoch added that if the airport thinks it is able to deliver a third runway that meets all the criteria it has set, then we should "do the right thing".

"We are talking about the future," she said, adding: "I think that we need to make sure that we deliver infrastructure. I voted for it before, so why would I change my mind?"

It comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves has reportedly been considering the expansion of the west London hub, as well as Gatwick and Luton airports.

Ms Reeves once again refused to comment on speculation that she could back a third runway when grilled by Phillips, but didn't rule it out completely.

Asked if this will form part of her plan to kickstart growth, Ms Reeves said: "I'm not going to comment on speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But you have seen this week... is that we're going to make it easier to get stuff built in Britain, whether that's transport infrastructure, energy infrastructure or indeed housing.

"For too long, governments have backed the blockers and not the builders, and that's going to change."

She added that the government will "make announcements about investments when we are ready to".

Plans to expand Heathrow Airport have caused controversy for years.

Despite being given parliamentary approval in 2018, plans have since been delayed by legal challenges and the COVID pandemic.

Environmental groups furiously opposed the plans earlier this week.

Jenny Bates, transport campaigner at Friends of the Earth, called the proposal for another runway at Heathrow "hugely irresponsible in the midst of a climate emergency".

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more from Sky News:
Tech companies 'risk another Southport', warns Cooper
Trump praises Starmer for doing 'very good job'

While Alethea Warrington, from climate charity Possible, said: "Approving airport expansions would be a catastrophic misstep for a government which claims to be a climate leader."

A spokesperson for Heathrow previously told Sky News that it would not comment on reporting about a third runway but said "growing the economy means adding capacity at the UK's hub airport, which is full".

It added it was "looking at potential options to deliver a third runway at Heathrow in line with strict tests on carbon, noise and air quality".

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s calls with British leaders reportedly left staff crying from laughter

    Trump has not yet spoken with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer since taking office on Monday

  • Canada, Mexico Steelmakers Refuse New US Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Some steelmakers in Canada and Mexico are telling customers that they are refusing new orders to the US on concerns that President Donald Trump soon will reimpose duties.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30Canada’s St

  • Wall Street Journal Shreds Trump’s Most Recent ‘Vindictive Whim’ As A ‘New Low’

    The president may find himself unable to escape responsibility, warned the newspaper’s conservative editorial board.

  • Trump Fires Government Watchdogs in ‘Illegal’ Midnight Massacre

    President Donald Trump fired at least 15 government watchdogs in a Friday night bloodbath, marking his latest act in brazen defiance of the country’s norms and laws, according to multiple reports. The move appears to violate federal law, which requires at least 30 days’ notice to Congress before terminating an inspector general, as the watchdogs are officially known. However, Politico’s top legal reporter, Kyle Cheney, suggested on X that the White House is likely to argue that the violated prov

  • Trump fans in border states support 'America First' — even at the expense of their northern neighbours

    Minnesota retiree Joe Solmon is spending his morning browsing The Trump Store, looking for a new MAGA hat to add to his vast collection of Donald Trump-inspired clothing."I do have 14 Trump hats. I have 34 Trump T-shirts. I have seven Trump sweatshirts," he says with a grin.Business has been booming at this store in Lake Park, Minn., ever since Trump was elected U.S. president in November — and it was even busier heading into this week's inauguration events and watch parties. About a three-hour

  • Trump's billionaire buddies could be the answer to Canada's trade tariff woes, expert says

    While signing executive orders, U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico could see a 25 per cent trade tariff as early as Feb. 1. As the date fast approaches, one expert believes Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos could be the solution to the problem.

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Gas price expert: Trump has 'costly' option to shut Canadian oil out of U.S. refineries

    Gas prices fell on average across most Canadian cities over the past week, dropping 1.8 cents per litre of regular fuel, according to data from Kalibrate.

  • Can Trump just order new names for Denali and the Gulf of Mexico? A geographer explains who decides what goes on the map

    How do place names get made and then changed? There’s a process. But it involves people as well as bureaucracy, so it’s not simple or quick, as President Trump is about to find out.

  • China tells Rubio to behave himself in veiled warning

    China's veteran foreign minister has issued a veiled warning to America's new secretary of state: Behave yourself. Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed the message in a phone call Friday, their first conversation since Marco Rubio's confirmation as President Donald Trump's top diplomat four days earlier. “I hope you will act accordingly,” Wang told Rubio, according to a Foreign Ministry statement, employing a Chinese phrase typically used by a teacher or a boss warning a student or employee to behave and be responsible for their actions.

  • Trump Fired Highest-Ranking Woman in Military at His Ball

    President Donald Trump fired the highest-ranking woman in the military while at a ball celebrating his role as commander in chief. The Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces. Fagan learned she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with Trump at the Commander in Chief Ball on Inauguration Day, The New York Times reported.

  • Donald Trump Snubs Gavin Newsom In Schedule For L.A. Visit To Survey Wildfire Damage; POTUS Says He Wants Voter ID As Condition For Disaster Aid — Update

    UPDATED, with additional comments and participants: Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday for his first trip since his inauguration, with an itinerary that includes a visit to Los Angeles to survey fire damage and get an update on the recovery efforts in the Pacific Palisades. But one name is not on the list …

  • Trump Supporters Are Already Selling Their Inauguration Swag

    Commemorative items included in goodie bags that President Donald Trump gave his VIP inauguration guests are being sold online for extortionate amounts less than a week after the ceremony. A gift bag presented to Trump’s personal guests on Monday included a special edition bottle of his favorite beverage, Diet Coke, Page Six reported. Other items taken home by Trump’s nearest and dearest included a commemorative medal on a wooden stand embossed with the faces of Trump and his vice president, JD

  • Watch Fox News Toadies Absolutely Lose It Over Criticism Of Donald Trump

    A "Daily Show" montage poked fun at their somewhat over-the-top responses.

  • Trump's White House says deportation flights are underway, posting pictures of people being loaded into US Air Force C-17s

    The Pentagon signaled earlier this week that Air Force C-17s could be used to fly deportation flights. That's happening now.

  • Mitch McConnell Almost Sinks Hegseth With Dramatic ‘No’ Vote

    Donald Trump’s Department of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth narrowly won Senate confirmation Friday night, in the face of damning charges of sexual abuse and alcohol-induced debauchery. It took newly inaugurated Vice President JD Vance rushing to the Senate floor to cast a tie-breaking vote to salvage Hegseth’s nomination after former Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell cast a stunning “no” vote against Hegseth, calling out Trump’s strong-arm tactics. The vote against Trump, whom McConnell openly su

  • Stephen A. Smith’s Trump Take Stuns Bill Maher’s Live Audience

    ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith seemed to stun Bill Maher’s live audience on Friday night as he took down Democrats for prioritizing “issues that pertain to less than 1% of the population.” Smith was joined by actor Jesse Eisenberg and California Rep. Ro Khanna in a round table discussion with Real Time host Maher as he alleged that Democrats enabled President Donald Trump’s sweeping victory. “Here’s the deal. The man was impeached twice. He was convicted on 34 felony counts,” said Smith. “And the

  • Newsom Vows to Crash Trump’s Wildfire Devastation Tour

    California Governor Gavin Newsom vowed to crash President Donald Trump’s Friday trip to Los Angeles to survey wildfire damage in the state. Newsom said he plans on a courteous greeting for the MAGA chief, despite the barrage of insults Trump has thrown his way throughout the disaster—including repeatedly branding him “Newscum.” For his part, Newsom has accused Trump of politicizing the state’s emergency. Despite the tension, Newsom told reporters he’d show up to greet Trump regardless of whether