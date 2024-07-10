Suella Braverman blasts Kemi Badenoch as Tories ignore calls for unity

Suella Braverman has blasted her critics as having a “meltdown” after one of her rivals for the Tory leadership reportedly accused her of having a "very public" nervous breakdown.

The former home secretary has faced a furious backlash after she launched an extraordinary attack on the LGBT community during a speech in Washington, describing government buildings flying rainbow flags as “occupied territory”.

Just hours after James Cleverly called for party unity, Ms Braverman hit back at her critics saying: “The liberals are having a meltdown about my speech.”

She added: “Basic truths about our Party are not easy to hear. But I’ll keep telling them on behalf of the common sense, patriotic, conservative majority.”

Suella Braverman appearing via video link at a PopCon post-election event

Earlier Mr Cleverly warned his party they needed to “get our act together” after the damaging leak from the shadow cabinet and a row over the leadership of the influential 1922 committee.

Ms Badenoch reportedly made the nervous breakdown comments as the Conservative frontbench met for the first time since losing power.

She is also reported to have attacked Rishi Sunak’s decision to call an early election, called his choice to leave D-Day commemorations early “disastrous” and said colleagues including Penny Mordaunt would have kept their seats if he had stayed longer in France.

Kemi Badenoch reportedly used Rishi Sunak’s first shadow cabinet meeting to criticise his election campaign (PA Wire)

Mr Cleverly warned his party against “bitter infighting” ahead of the race to replace Mr Sunak as leader.

“That is exactly how we ended up here,” he wrote in The Times.

He added: “We must get our act together. We need to unite in order to deliver.

“It will take humility and hard work, to recover our reputation for competence and integrity, to rebuild trust in our party, and unite behind a broad platform that will give people a reason to vote Conservative again.”

Former home secretary James Cleverly warned his party it needs to “get our act together” (PA Wire)

At the first shadow cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the shadow housing secretary also described former prime minister’s decision to call an early general election without informing his cabinet as a mistake and bordering on “unconstitutional”.

She accused Mr Sunak of instead first telling a small group of colleagues, including his parliamentary private secretary Craig Williams, who she is said to have called a “buffoon” after he admitted placing a bet on the election date.

Rishi Sunak's first speech as leader of the opposition in the House of Commons (Reuters)

The Times reported Ms Badenoch is concerned the “enormity” of the Conservative Party’s landslide defeat is not being grasped by some colleagues and that she is urging a thorough post-mortem with lessons to be learned.

Mr Sunak had reportedly opened the meeting with an apology.

Ms Badenoch’s remarks come after a number of shadow cabinet ministers paid tribute to Mr Sunak, with shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt praising his “work ethic, dignity and commitment to public service”, which he said prevented the party from suffering an even worse defeat.

Meanwhile, furious Tory MPs have claimed there is a ‘plot’ to determine who replaces Mr Sunak after controversy over the election of a new chair of the influential 1922 Committee.