The Kemi Badenoch interview: Tory leadership favourite discusses how she’ll stand her ground if elected

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Kemi Badenoch discusses her campaign to become the next leader of the Conservatives.

In a wide-ranging interview, Badenoch defends her position on a number of topics including two-tier policing, that police officers should be backed over the killing of Chris Kaba and how she thinks Britain will have to leave the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) like her opposition Robert Jenrick.

Speaking with political editor, David Maddox, the Conservative MP for North West Essex also responded to comments by Sir Christopher Chope, as well as many comparing her to Margaret Thatcher.