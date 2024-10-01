Kemi Badenoch: Wealth is not a dirty word

Kemi Badenoch, who is seeking the Tory leadership, argues that wealth-creation should be celebrated - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Kemi Badenoch will declare “wealth is not a dirty word” on Wednesday in a conference speech defending those with assets being targeted by Labour.

The former business secretary, who is seeking the Tory leadership, will display her Conservative values with an argument that wealth-creation should be celebrated.

The rhetoric is timely, with Sir Keir Starmer and his Cabinet ministers having promised that only “working people” will be spared any tax rises in the Budget on Oct 30.

It has led to concerns that capital gains tax or inheritance tax could be increased. Neither option has been ruled out by the Labour government, despite weeks of speculation.

Mrs Badenoch will tell conference delegates in Birmingham: “The Conservatives have to be the party of wealth creation. Wealth is not a dirty word. It supports jobs and families. It pays for our schools, for our health service. We should encourage it.”

The speech will make reference to her time in the Cabinet, when she held the posts of international trade secretary and then business secretary.

She will describe seeing first-hand how investors and businessmen are leaving the UK.

A spokesman for Mrs Badenoch said of her speech: “Kemi will explain how her economic policy is focused on increasing productivity. She will robustly defend wealth creation, saying that without it we cannot deliver effective public services or help the poorest in society.”

Mrs Badenoch is in second place in the leadership race on Tory MP votes, behind Robert Jenrick but ahead of James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat.

She has based her leadership pitch on the need for “renewal” by 2030 and beyond, into the years when the Tories hope they could be back in government.

Mrs Badenoch had made a merit of how her campaign has talked about the Conservatives as a whole rebuilding for office together, rather than herself being the sole point of focus.

Her allies have praised her charisma and “X-factor”, arguing she has the ability as a Tory leader in opposition to cut through with the public.

But some MPs on rival camps have argued the headlines she triggered at conference about maternity pay, indicating in an interview she thought the burden on businesses it caused was “excessive”, may make some colleagues hesitate before giving their support.

Mrs Badenoch has said the comments were taken out of context.

In her 20-minute conference address, Mrs Badenoch will promise to dismantle the legacy of Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, two former Labour prime ministers, if she wins office again.

The criticism chimes with Tories who argue it was a mistake not to unpick more determinedly New Labour policy drives when the Tories were in power over the last 14 years.

A Badenoch spokesman said: “Kemi will talk about how she plans to dismantle the Blair and Brown framework of ever increasing social, economic and legal control. She will say that we thought Blair and Brown were defeated in 2010, but ‘the truth is the left never left’.”

Civil servants ‘undermined ministers’

Speaking at a conference fringe meeting hosted by the Spectator, Mrs Badenoch claimed that up to 10 per cent of civil servants were so “very, very bad” that they should be in prison, claiming they leaked official secrets, undermined their ministers and agitated against them.

She said: “The trick to being a good minister is to find the good [civil servants] quickly, bring them those and try and get the bad ones out of your department as quickly as possible.

“There’s about five to 10 per cent of them who are very, very bad…should be in prison, leaking official secrets, undermining their ministers, agitating. I had some of it in my department, usually union-led, but most of them actually want to do a good job. And the good ones are very frustrated by the bad ones.”

Mrs Badenoch said this was why Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, ran into trouble when he was post office minister because of the “Yes, Minister” approach where “successive ministers did as they were told” by their civil servants.

“I didn’t do that, and that’s why I managed to achieve so much in my department on Brexit regulations, getting rid of 4000 [regulations], removing the European Court of Justice on Port Talbot, we had a great deal,” she said.

‘I win my fights’

She also defended her combative approach to politics, saying she did not “like a fight” but, if she had one, she would win it. “That’s what politics is. It’s about sorting out difficult problems. It’s about sorting out disagreements,” she said.

“If you’re not prepared to fight for your values, if you’re not prepared to fight for Conservatives, to fight for your people, you have no business being in politics. I don’t like a fight. But if someone brings a fight, then we need to have it. And I don’t have fights that I can’t win. I win my fights, and that’s what makes me different.”