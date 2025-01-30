Ken Flores, Beloved Comedian, Dead At 28 Amid National Tour

Comedian Ken Flores died on Tuesday at age 28 after embarking on a national tour.

A Los Angeles County Medical Examiner report confirmed his death after it was announced on Flores’ social mediapages. While a cause was not officially confirmed, TMZ reported the beloved comic suffered a cardiac arrest via law enforcement sources.

Flores was scheduled to perform Thursday at a club in Phoenix after a gig in Norcross, Georgia, People reported. His tour had begun Jan. 10 in Portland, Oregon, and was supposed to conclude in San Diego in mid-April.

Rene Vaca, a friend, told the Los Angeles Times they had put together another tour that would reap a deserved windfall for Flores, who had built a following through gigs at venues such as LA’s Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store and the Hollywood Improv.

“We were gonna break seven figures, we were gonna be millionaires together, it was gonna be special,” Vaca told the Times. “Hopefully we can still do it in honor of him and give all the money to his family or something. The timing is so messed up because we just found out the news about the tour the day before and then this happens.”

A routine by Flores shared by Jam Comedy in September 2023 went viral. Flores, who’s originally from Chicago, riffed on eating at Golden Corral, befriending gay people, and his conflicted relationship with street-food vendors since moving to Los Angeles.

He also had taped a yet-to-be-released comedy special, the Times said.

Stardom was inevitable, according to one club that featured him.

“We were honored to share your talent on our stages,” the Hollywood Improv wrote on X. “You were greatness, and it was only a matter of time until the whole world saw it. You were also kind and a tremendous friend to all lucky enough to know you. We love you Ken, thank you for all the laughs.”

Comedian Ken Flores, pictured performing at The Ice House Comedy Club in 2024, has died at age 28. Michael S. Schwartz via Getty Images

