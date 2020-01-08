Ken Jennings Beats James Holzhauer by $200 in First Round of Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time

And round one goes to … Ken Jennings!

On Tuesday night, Jeopardy! held the first part of its highly anticipated The Greatest of All Time show, which pits the competition’s three highest money-winners in the show’s history — Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter — against each other.

Jennings, 45, came out on top with a combined total of $63,400 — a mere $200 over Holzhauer’s $63,200 winnings. Both men responded correctly in Double Jeopardy, but Jennings’ wager gave him the victory.

Rutter, meanwhile, lost all his money multiple times in Double Jeopardy and got the Final Jeopardy question wrong after betting everything. He was left with only $10,400 from the previous game.

#JeopardyGOAT Match 1 goes to Ken Jennings! But who will claim Match 2? The quest for Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time continues at 8|7c tomorrow on ABC! pic.twitter.com/lQ8FX4lLf4 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 8, 2020

RELATED: Jeopardy!‘s James Holzhauer to Play Against Show’s 2 Highest Money Winners for $1 Million

The Alex Trebek-hosted show delivered many memorable moments, including when Holzhauer, 36, mocked Rutter, 41, when he answered a question before him.

After Holzhauer selected the category American Idols for $600, Ryan Seacrest appeared on video and read the clue: “The legendary Dick Clark was an idol of mine growing up, we both started as D.J.s, me in Los Angeles and Dick in this city where he first hosted American Bandstand.”

Holzhauer instantly buzzed in, but before answering, he mocked and pointed his finger at Rutter for answering faster. He then turned his attention back to Trebek and answered, “What is Philadelphia?”

Trebek, 79, confirmed Holzhauer was correct, and the audience burst into laughter. Rutter was a good sport, jokingly saying to Holzhauer, “No need to rub it in.”

Eric McCandless/ ABC More

RELATED: Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek, 78, Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer: ‘I’m Going to Fight This’

The competition continues every night until the first competitor wins three matches, earning the $1 million grand prize. The two runners-up will each walk away with $250,000.

Jennings has the longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history, with 74 games and winnings totaling $3,370,700. Rutter holds the title of highest money winner of all time across any TV game show. He has never lost Jeopardy! to a human opponent, and his winnings total $4,688,436.

And in 2019, Holzhauer beat the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings records on the game show. His winnings total $2,712,216, and he also won the show’s 2019 Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy: Greatest of All continues Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.