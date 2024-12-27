Ken Jeong Teases ‘Community’ Movie: “It Made Me Emotional & Just Brought Me Right Back”

A Community movie is in the works, and Ken Jeong is teasing the script, which he says got him really emotional.

Jeong is set to reprise his Spanish teacher Ben Chang role in the movie based on the Dan Harmon-created sitcom. In a new interview, Jeong talked about reading the script and how it made him feel.

“It made me emotional, and just brought me right back, and that’s all I’m legally allowed to say,” Jeong told TV Insider.

The Community movie is reportedly being “reworked,” and Jeong says they still don’t know when filming will start.

“There is a script, there is a plan. We just don’t know when [it will happen]. Once that’s agreed upon, it’ll be magical and real emotional.” Imagining what filming will look like, Jeong said, “I think being on set experiencing that again [will be] so gratifying. Words can’t even express.”

Co-star Yvette Nicole Brown recently said back in October that the film was still “going to happen,” telling The Wrap, “I think it’s being reworked, but we all have read an entire, full script. So a script exists. I heard that we have the big credit in LA that gives you money to make the film. So we’re definitely going to be doing it in LA.”

Created by Dan Harmon, Community is a comedy series set at a community college that ran for 110 episodes across six seasons between 2009 and 2015. It first aired on NBC before moving to the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen for its final season.

