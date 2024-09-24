Ken Jeong's 2 Kids: All About Twins Zooey and Alexa

Ken Jeong’s daughters Zooey and Alexa take after both of their parents

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Ken Jeong and his family attend Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's 'Goosebumps 2..

Ken Jeong is the proud father of his twin daughters.

Jeong shares Zooey and Alexa, 17, with his wife, Tran Ho. The couple got married in September 2004 after meeting at a work event at the hospital where they were both doctors. Three years after their wedding, Ho gave birth to the twin girls.

For Jeong, fatherhood has been an exciting journey since the day his daughters were born. “There is something special and different about being a father to twin daughters,” he told PEOPLE in a 2017 interview of his then-9-year-old twins.

“I have not one but two ‘Daddy’s little girls,’ and you have double that dynamic in a lot of ways,” he continued. “It really is just double the sweetness. There’s something to be said about that.”

Now, Zooey and Alexa are teenagers who live a life mainly out of the public eye.

From their differences to how they've taken after their parents, here’s everything to know about Ken Jeong’s kids.

They were born in 2007

Ken Jeong/X Zooey and Alexa Jeong at the Taronga zoo.

Jeong and Ho welcomed their daughters, Zooey and Alexa, on May 26, 2007, just as the actor booked Community.

When the twins were just a year old, Ho was diagnosed with breast cancer. “It was difficult to comprehend why this was happening to her at a time when she should be enjoying the first years of motherhood with her young children,” Jeong wrote in a 2011 personal essay for HuffPost.

“I now believe there was a reason she was diagnosed when she was — she had a mother’s strength to draw from, and a stronger will to fight,” he added.

After two years of treatments, Ho was officially cancer-free and has been in remission for over a decade.

They are very different people

Zooey and Alexa might look alike as twins — though they are fraternal — but they each have their own distinct personalities. Jeong told PEOPLE in 2017 that he and his wife were encouraging them to be their own people as they grew older.

“I didn’t have any preconceived expectations, so I figured that they would have unique and diverse personalities, and they do. So to me, irrespective of gender, it’s really about listening to your kid,” the Hangover actor said.

He added that their different personalities have also led him to parent each of them uniquely, matching his style to their individual needs.

“Every child is different — they say acting is reacting, and I think it’s the same for being a parent,” Jeong said. “It’s about listening to your child, and both children have different personalities, different expectations, different goals. I think the key to being a good parent is to individualize your love for each child.”



Despite their differences, the two are still very close. “They’re best friends, they learn from each other and they inspire each other as well,” Jeong told Yahoo Life in a 2023 interview.

Zooey is into comedy, while Alexa is more athletic

Tsuni/USA/Alamy Live News Ken and Tran Jeong, accompanied by their daughter Zooey, attend the premiere of ‘Wonder Park’ at Regency Bruin Theatre on March 10, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Zooey is the twin who is more into comedy — and has even guest starred on Jeong’s show Dr. Ken. “It’s been fun having shared experiences,” Jeong told PEOPLE.

“She’s a big ham,” he said during a 2015 appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael. Jeong added that Zooey does some children’s theater and joked that she’s “working the room” and testing her stand-up abilities at school.

Ken Jeong/Facebook Ken and Tran Jeong are paddling on the water with their daughters, Zooey and Alexa.

Meanwhile, Alexa is more into gymnastics. “Alexa loves gymnastics, and neither me nor my wife [are athletic],” he told PEOPLE, adding that she “really had an aptitude and a passion for gymnastics and we encouraged that.”

He also talked about Alexa's skills on Live with Kelly and Michael, saying he and his wife had gone to her first gymnastics meet, calling it “adorable” and “wonderful.”



They’ve both bonded with their dad over some of his acting

Ken Jeong/Facebook The Jeong family, comprised of Ken, Tran, and their daughters Zooey and Alexa, are celebrating Thanksgiving in Australia.

One thing Zooey, Alexa and Jeong all enjoy is having a good laugh. Jeong told PEOPLE that the twins liked watching old Community episodes, even enjoying parts of the show that their father was not on.

“It’s crazy. They were just born when I started the show. It’s a very sophisticated sense of humor," he said. "It’s funny, they say, ‘Is it okay that we like other aspects of the show more than just your scenes?’ ”

Bonding over comedy with his daughters is something Jeong treasures. “It’s great to share moments that weren’t necessarily intended for them, but the three of us are bonding over a shared sense of humor and form of comedy, which is really cool,” he said. “I never thought in a million years that we’d share those things.”

He added, however, that The Hangover, in which he plays an often-nude gangster, “is a different story,” joking, “They will never watch that — ever.”

Their parents believe in always being honest with them

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Ken Jeong and his family at Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times "20th Annual Halloween Carnival" held at Universal Studios Backlot on October 21, 2012.

Jeong has said he values honesty in his relationship with Zooey and Alexa. In a 2023 interview with Yahoo Life, Jeong described his parenting approach as “open and accessible.”

“Don’t be afraid to make yourself vulnerable, not afraid to be honest,” he said. “Kids can smell if you are not being sincere. It’s really important to always come from a standpoint of honesty.”

They previously wanted to be doctors

Ken Jeong/Facebook A Christmas greeting for the Jeong family.

Jeong was a doctor before he started acting, while Ho is still a practicing doctor. In the past, both Zooey and Alexa have shown an interest in entering the medical field. In a 2011 interview with The Washington Post, Jeong said, “They actually say they want to be a doctor.”

“I don’t mind what they do,” he said. “It would be hypocritical for me to mind what they do. But they want to be like Mommy. I could not be any happier.”

When speaking to Yahoo Life, Jeong also stated that he doesn’t want to push his daughters into any career and instead encourages them to “find what you do love to do” and what “you’re genuinely passionate about.”

Zooey might follow in her dad’s acting footsteps

Lisa Rose/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Ken Jeong and his daughter Zooey star in “Dr. Ken” - Season Two episode.

While Alexa has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, Zooey seems to enjoy it a bit more. In 2014, she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside her dad while he was promoting the movie Penguins of Madagascar. In the segment, Zooey appeared to give her opinion on the movie while also challenging her father to an acting battle in which they acted out different emotions, from happy to sad.

In 2015, Zooey also got a recurring role in her dad’s sitcom, Dr. Ken. She played Emily, Jeong's character’s son’s girlfriend. Jeong proudly posted a clip of the show on his Instagram, captioning the video, “My real-life daughter Zooey with my fake-life son.”

Zooey was the inspiration for that role, Jeong explained to Ellen DeGeneres during a 2017 appearance on The Ellen Show. “Ever since she was a toddler, I noticed she could do this amazing Buster Keaton deadpan stare without breaking, and I just wrote to that,” he said.

He added that Zooey might be getting sick of her time on the show, joking that when he asked her to film another episode she asked him if she had to, seemingly preferring school to acting.

They’re not that impressed with their dad’s fame

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Ken Jeong and his wife Tran, along with their two children Zooey and Alexa, attended the premiere of “Despicable Me 2” at Universal CityWalk on June 22, 2013, in Universal City, California.

During a 2020 interview on The Ellen Show, Jeong revealed that, at 13 years old, Zooey and Alexa didn’t find him to be as cool as some of his fans did. “They’re at that age right now, if you’re a comedian and have two teenage daughters … this is the point where they mute you on Twitter and block you on Instagram, so that’s where I’m at with my kids at this point,” he said.

He went on to say that they watched his shows “for other aspects of the shows other than me,” saying they like the music part of The Masked Singer rather than his judging.



