Kendall Jenner Bonds with Ben Simmons' Mom While Supporting Him at Basketball Game

Could this be a sign that things are getting a little more serious between Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons?

As Simmons’ team, the Philadelphia 76ers, took on the Washington Wizards in Philadelphia on Friday, Kendall Jenner had a courtside seat next to the NBA player’s mother Julie Simmons. Seeming to get along with the proud mom, Jenner was photographed laughing and smiling as the pair interacted.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, opted for a lacy white tank top and black PVC leggings for the casual outing, pairing her form-fitting ensemble with a pair of open-toe heels.

Simmons’ team ended up winning 123-98.

Khloé Kardashian Defends Kendall for Heckling Tristan Thompson: She 'Was Watching HER Man Play'

Just one week earlier, Jenner attended another one of Simmons’ games, where she proceeded to jokingly boo Tristan Thompson, whose team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, went on to eventually win the game.

Although the model caught some heat for teasing Thompson on the court, Khloé Kardashian quickly stepped in to defend her younger sister.

“My sister was watching HER man Play against my man…So of course she’s going to heckle the opposing team,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter, in response to a fan who seemed confused at how the new mother didn’t seem bothered by her sister’s actions.

