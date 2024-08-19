Kendall Jenner Exudes Confidence in a Red Bikini as the Face of Tory Burch's Sexy New Fragrance (Exclusive)

Sublime, the new fragrance from Tory Burch, is out now

Tory Burch Kendall Jenner for Tory Burch

Kendall Jenner’s latest modeling gig embraces everything that she is: “confident, sensual and strong.”

The supermodel, 28, is the face of Tory Burch’s new fragrance, Sublime, an empowering and luxurious scent with notes of leather, rose, osmanthus flower, vetiver and mandarin.

Designer Tory Burch tells PEOPLE exclusively that she’s been “intrigued” by Jenner ever since they met on a shoot back in 2016. “We learned that we share many of the same values: family, our work ethic, our love of animals and sports.”

It’s the Kardashians star’s “quiet power” combined with her fearlessness that also inspired Burch to cast Jenner as the new face of Sublime.

Tory Burch Kendall Jenner for Tory Burch

The global campaign, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, stars Jenner exuding the most captivating form of confidence in a red bikini top and bottoms from the Tory Burch Sublime edit and matching red lipstick — plus a giant bottle of Sublime nestled in her hands.

Jenner tells PEOPLE she’s embracing her most authentic self every day. “Confidence starts with loving yourself and understanding that you’re worth everything beautiful in the world. I like to remind myself of that daily.”

The 34-second long commercial is so evocative that you can almost smell the rich scent through the screen, which is exactly what Burch wanted.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

In fact, emotions are one of the many elements, along with nature and memories, that inspire her the most when it comes to conceptualizing scents. It’s how she decided to make leather one of the main notes in Sublime, which will be available for refills starting in 2025.

“When I was at our home in Antigua, I found this vintage leather handbag in my mother’s closet. The scent was intoxicating, and I thought it was a great starting point for our fragrance. I wanted to create tension with the addition of unexpected notes: osmanthus, vetiver, rose, a slight touch of mandarin. The juxtaposition makes it addictive.”

“Sublime reflects how I see women today. They are coming into their own and embracing their individuality, and I don’t think they are interested in anything predictable,” she adds of what she envisioned for her newest addition.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tory Burch Bottle design of the Tory Burch Sublime fragrance

The bottle, an “abstract” interpretation of Tory Burch’s signature double "T” logo, was also designed to stir up feeling. “I wanted it to be sculptural and architectural, something that would look beautiful on your vanity,” explains Burch. “There is a purity that I love, with a twisted logo that represents the evolution of our brand.”

“My approach to fragrance mirrors my design philosophy: I am interested in unusual contrasts, reimagined classics and building confidence. I want women to feel powerful above anything else,” she adds.

Ultimately, Sublime — the fragrance and the edit, which also includes the Embrace Ambition bracelet, the proceeds of which will go towards the Tory Burch Foundation for women entrepreneurs — is really all about making women feel like they can take on the day in style.

Sublime is available to shop in the U.S. starting at $35. Find it on toryburch.com and at Ulta and Tory Burch boutiques.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.