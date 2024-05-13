Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Summer Picks in FWRD's SS24 Campaign

Kendall Jenner is getting prepped for summer with the help of FWRD, as she stars in the online retailer's new Summer 2024 campaign. Spotlighting her carefully curated list of summer essentials, Jenner is pictured in classic bikinis, statement hoop earrings and summer sandals, alongside basic tanks and sunglasses.

Wearing trending designers like Khaite, ERL, Bottega Veneta and Jean-Paul Gaultier, Jenner is captured on the ultimate summer vacay, lounging by the pool and sunbathing in Saint Laurent. Lensed by Cameron Hammond, Jenner has been styled by Joseph Gilchrist, fusing effortless swimwear looks with the model's authentic off-duty style, pictured in hues of red, blue, gold and green.

