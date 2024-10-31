Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber Praised by Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie for “Simple Life” Halloween Costumes: 'Iconic'

The models and best friends suited up as the duo during their aughts 'Simple Life' era — and recreated one of the show's most unforgettable moments

Hailey Bieber/TikTok; Sam Jones/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie on "The Simple Life" for Halloween

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are having one iconic Halloween.

Jenner, 28, and Bieber, 27, dressed up together as none other than BFFs Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie for Halloween 2024.

Specifically, the models chose Hilton and Richie's aughts Simple Life era to tribute.

Taking inspiration from the original poster for the show, Bieber suited up as Richie in a pink lace bra, overalls with one strap unbuckled and a pearl necklace with a charm.

Meanwhile, Jenner channeled Hilton in a two-piece dark denim set, featuring a top with a front tie detail and a pleated miniskirt, plus a rosette-adorned choker.

To complete the nearly identical looks, Bieber carried a pitchfork and Jenner, a dog.

"Happy Halloween from Paris and Nicole," Bieber wrote on TikTok.

Hailey Bieber/TikTok Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner as Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton for Halloween

The looks garnered praise from their originators. "I am obsessed," Richie wrote in her Instagram Stories where she reposted their outfits.

Meanwhile, Hilton captioned her repost: "Iconic."



Related: See All of Kendall Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years

For their part, Bieber and Jenner didn't just put on outfits, they also recreated an unforgettable scene from the show

In one episode, Hilton and Richie (wearing bathing suits) are assisting with the assembly of a pool when they are berated by a person named James.

"Y'all gonna finish this today?" a person named Jimmy asks, to which James replies, "Well, when you got dumb and dumber out here."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The insult prompted Richie to break character — and put James in his place.

"James, I have respect for myself. And this is my best friend, so I have respect for her," Richie began her expletive-laden scolding.

She then warns, "if you call me dumb or her dumb one more time..." a beat-down is in his future.



Sam Jones/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's The Simple Life 2003 Poster

"Find yourself a bestie that will stand up to bullies for you (no matter how many egg yolks they drink)," Hilton wrote on TikTok when she reposted a clip of the moment to pay tribute to Richie on her birthday in 2022.

"Happiest Birthday to the Billy to my Silly. So many unforgettable & hilarious memories growing up together. Wishing you an amazing birthday! Love you."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hilton and Richie, meanwhile, are gearing up for the release of their new series, Paris & Nicole: The Encore, which comes 17 years after The Simple Life wrapped.

“We spend our days laughing, which is truly a dream," Richie told PEOPLE of filming the show in August.

