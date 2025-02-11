Kendall Jenner Just Dared to Revive the Divisive Newsboy Cap Trend of the 2000s

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Is Kendall Jenner also doing press for A Complete Unknown and nobody told me about it? Because this suede jacket, big scarf, newsboy cap look is giving pure 1960s Bob Dylan. Or perhaps Joan Baez. Not that I'm mad at any of it. Perhaps we should all be dressing more like we're struggling artists living in the Village in the '60s.

Jenner looked ready to write some poetic folk music February 10 in New York City, wearing a brown suede jacket top with cropped black jeans, revealing her white socks and black loafers combo. She accessorized the look with a black newsboy cap (which are definitely coming back, by the way) as well as a gray fringed blanket scarf wrapped around her chest. It is very much the kind of scarf that Lenny Kravitz might be photographed wearing in 2012. To complete her ‘fit, Jenner added narrow black sunglasses and a brown saddlebag purse. It’s a retro, yet updated way to do winter layers, and we should all be taking notes. Especially when it comes to the mixing of browns and blacks.

While Kendall Jenner was all about black-with-a-pop-of-red looks back in 2024, in the new year, she's been embracing all kinds of browns in different fabrics and textures. Jenner has been seen in structured brown blazers and modeling brown and beige dresses for Schiaparelli and Adanola.

Meanwhile, her off-duty looks have, like this outfit, consisted of laid back layers of denim, leather, and suede. She's even ventured into the world of fur coats and hats, according to at least one recent Instagram post.

I don't know if Kendall Jenner is intentionally channeling vintage Beatnik culture with her outfits these days. Or maybe she's just getting her inspiration from sister Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. Either way, something about the style is working.

