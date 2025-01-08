Kendall Jenner Is Making This Surprising Color Combo Her Entire Style Personality

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner was spotted in a black-and-red outfit on January 7, and I can't help but notice that she's worn this particular color combination basically every time we've seen her lately. But, why?

This latest outfit included a cherry red trench coat, worn over black pants, which Jenner wore to grab sushi with Hailey Bieber in LA. A bold color choice, you think, and then you remember that, two days earlier, Jenner wore a cherry red half-zip sweater with black trousers and loafers while out at a friend's bowling party.

Coincidence? Maybe. But then what about the black dress and pop-of-red stilettos she wore at Christmas time? Or the scarlet tights she paired with a different black dress back in October? For that matter, should we go farther and consider the fact that Jenner wrapped her Christmas presents this year in black-and-white striped paper and trimmed with a red ribbon? Should we discuss the fact that black and red appear to be the color theme of Jenner's 29th birthday, based on the birthday cakes she posted to Instagram? Once you've gone this far, you may begin to notice, as I did, that Jenner is wearing red, white, or black in nearly every grid pic on her Instagram going back to 2023.

All I'm saying is that there is a strong possibility that this particular color combination has some kind of chokehold on Kendall Jenner that we're only just now realizing. It's not as if it's variants of these colors either. In every instance, Jenner has paired a bold, primary red with a solid black.

The color red is not exactly a new trend, obviously, but you have to admit it's a little noteworthy when a person appears to cleanse their wardrobe, nay, their entire life, of every color other than red and black. Just, like, call me when you see Jenner wearing something blue.

