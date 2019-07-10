Are Kendall Jenner and NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Dating? Here’s What’s Really Going On

It wasn't too long ago that the world was wondering about the status of Kendall Jenner's relationship with NBA player Ben Simmons. The two reportedly had a bit of an on-again, off-again romance, and Jenner was spotted courtside at several Philadelphia 76ers games during the season to watch Simmons play.

The pair reportedly split in the spring, and now rumors are swirling about Jenner and Kyle Kuzma, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Kardashian-Jenners, of course, are no strangers to relationships with NBA stars. Khloé Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom and shares her daughter, True, with Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson. She also dated James Harden of the Houston Rockets for a brief time. And Kim Kardashian West was famously married to Kris Humphries for 72 days.

So it's not a huge surprise that tabloids are trying to link Jenner with a 23-year-old basketball star who plays in her hometown. The Daily Mail published photos of the two on a yacht together over the Fourth of July holiday, but Entertainment Tonight reports that they are not a couple.

"They’ve run in the same circle for a while, and there’s no romantic relationship between them. Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben," its source says. Another ET source added, "It's nothing."

Even if something were going on between Jenner and Kuzma, though, chances are we won't be hearing about it anytime soon. Jenner is incredibly private about her personal life.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier," she told Australian Vogue earlier this year. "Also I’m very young, and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]."

Originally Appeared on Glamour

