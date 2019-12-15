Kendall Jenner Was Photographed at Her Ex Ben Simmons' Basketball Game in Philadelphia

The video above was originally reported August, 2018

Kendall Jenner has spent the second half of this year single after she ended things with her NBA player boyfriend Ben Simmons in May. But Simmons and Jenner's love story may not be over quite yet. SportsGossip.com got photos of Jenner at Simmons' Philadelphia '76ers basketball game Friday night in Philly. She kept a more low profile presence, watching from a box. Still, the fact she went to his game in Philly of all places when she is usually based in LA or New York says something...

When Simmons and Jenner's breakup was first reported at the end of May, a source described it as temporary to People. “They’re on a break," a source close to Jenner told the outlet. They chose to call it because “the relationship ran its course,” the source said. “She’s spending time with her friends and [is] back to being in fun mode.

Jenner has not been linked to anyone since the breakup, though she joked last month about whether she should start a family with her friend and platonic wedding date Fai Khadra.

Jenner and Simmons first dated in May 2018, then ended their first relationship in August 2018. Dating rumors emerged again in November 2018 when Jenner started going to Simmons' games again.

Shortly before they broke up, Jenner talked to Vogue Australia about whether she'd "combine work and love" and get engaged to Simmons with a Tiffany & Co. ring. Jenner was non-committal but open to the possibility. “Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day.” It's the most she has really said about their relationship in an interview; she has kept her love life largely private.

She explained in that same Vogue Australia interview what her reasoning was behind keeping her relationships out of the public eye: “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that," she started. "For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier."

