Kendall Jenner Proves a Reusable Cup Is the Best Accessory

In this day and age, a reusable to-go cup is practically a mandate. So why not allow the vessel to double as an accessory—or even a jumping-off point for an equally of-the-moment makeup look? Such was the spirit of Kendall Jenner’s Sunday look, which centered on a bedazzled iced coffee cup supplemented by equally radiant skin.

The streets of New York City saw the supermodel sipping from a diamante cup emblazoned with her initials—rendering the coffeeshop name game all but obsolete—the on-the-go container serving as a reminder that ethical choices are not only simple, but they’re fashionable as well. Above neck, Jenner kept things simple, her lit-from-within skin swept in warming bronzer, and her pout playing host to a touch of petal pink balm. A characteristically sleek, nearly wet-look mane—parted at center, tucked behind ears, and left to hang down her back—finished the look, primed for commutes of all kinds. Just hop out of the shower, grab your ethical mug, make sure your own is well-tended, and you’re set for an inspired day out.

Originally Appeared on Vogue

