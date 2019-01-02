Kendall Jenner Solidifies WAG Status With Courtside 76ers Seats—And Major Throwback Hair

In support of Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers basketball player and rumored boyfriend of Kendall Jenner, the supermodel sported a throwback '90s hairstyle while courtside in Los Angeles.

It may be a new year, but Kendall Jenner remains firmly fixated on the '90s above the neck.

Last night, the 23-year-old supermodel rung in the first day of 2019 by watching rumored boyfriend and basketball player Ben Simmons as his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, played the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in L.A. Keeping things cool and casual, Jenner continued her retro streak by pulling back her dark, shoulder-length strands into a high-slung, half-up style with a crisp center part and two small, bouncy pigtails on either side. Not unlike the youthful, sporty styles synonymous with the referential decade of the moment, Jenner brought the look home with a nude lip and glossy dark nails.

Proving to be a seasoned pro in the art of chic and effortless, court side beauty, Jenner continues to serve up '90s-era inspiration that feels both fresh and wearable for the athleisure-obsessed millennial woman—and beyond.

https://assets.vogue.com/photos/5b4f48d9b8ba5b21ff4c57a2/master/w_660,h_165,c_limit/Banner-Beauty.jpg