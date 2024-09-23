Kendall Jenner stuns with blonde hair transformation at Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner has showcased her stunning blonde hair transformation at Milan Fashion Week.

The Kardashians star showed off her new hair colour at the Bottega Veneta womenswear show on Saturday (September 21).

Ditching her signature brown locks, Kendall arrived wearing a brown long-sleeved dress, with a cinched waist and gold belt buckle.

The model accessorised with a black leather clutch, gold earrings and red heels.

After enjoying a weekend of fashion in Italy, the reality star was spotted leaving the Ritz hotel in Paris today (Monday 23).

She looked radiant in a grey plaid blazer, jeans and a chic pair of sunglasses, with her platinum locks flowing past her shoulders.

Kendall debuted her blonde hair on Instagram earlier this month (September 11). Alongside a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps from a photoshoot, the caption read: "Blonded."

Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their love for her lighter look, with many likening the star to acting legend Julia Roberts.

"Loving your blonde look! It's radiant and absolutely stunning. You're rocking this new style effortlessly!" one person wrote.

"A blonde bombshell has entered the chat," another added, while The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev commented: "YES," with an added fire emoji.

A fourth fan echoed the sentiment: "Finally!!!! I've been waiting for you to try it!!!!!! You go guuurl!!!!!"

This isn't the first time Kendall has changed up her hair this year, with the star recently going for a cropped pixie cut – reminiscent of her mum Kris's iconic look.

She debuted the short style earlier this month, during a shoot with fashion brand Calvin Klein for their latest campaign. "@kendalljenner plays with texture," read the post's caption on Instagram.

Kendall will next appear on screen during the sixth season of reality series The Kardashians, which documents the famous family and their personal lives. Season five aired in May, with Hulu quickly renewing the show for 20 more episodes.

The Kardashians seasons 1-5 are streaming on Disney+.

