Kendrick Lamar brings out Drake's ex Serena Williams during Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar doesn't need a fiery diss track to keep people talking about his Super Bowl halftime show.

The "Not Like Us" emcee, who on Sunday became the first solo rap star to headline the halftime show, set social media ablaze with his special guests, SZA and Serena Williams. Both women have a romantic history with Canadian hip-hop artist Drake, whom Lamar feuded with in a series of scathing diss tracks last spring.

SZA joined Lamar onstage to sing their collaborations "Luther," off the rapper's latest album "GNX," and "All the Stars" from the "Black Panther" soundtrack. Williams meanwhile got her groove on during "Not Like Us," as the tennis icon crip walked to the beat of Lamar's No. 1 hit.

Serena Williams hit the crip walk during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance.

"Kendrick Lamar is proof that having an arch nemesis is a fundamental part of the human experience," X user @unloversciub wrote.

Review: Kendrick Lamar's fierce Super Bowl halftime show elevates Drake feud, makes history

SZA and Drake previously dated in the late 2000s, with the R&B songstress reflecting their fling was "so childish" in a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone. Drake referenced his romance with the Grammy-winning singer in the 21 Savage and Metro Boomin song "Mr. Right Now," released in 2020.

Williams and Drake sparked dating rumors in 2015 after being spotted hanging out together, and the "Too Good" rapper later reportedly confirmed their relationship — and its inspiration for the 2016 hit — in archival studio footage that circulated on social media in August 2024.

"Let's go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little! 💃🏿" Williams wrote on Instagram after her performance during Lamar's halftime show.

Fans sound off on Kendrick Lamar bringing Drake's exes SZA, Serena Williams to Super Bowl

SZA, right, joined Lamar onstage to sing their collaborations "Luther," off the rapper's latest album "GNX," and "All the Stars" from the "Black Panther" soundtrack.

Several fans online applauded Lamar's bold move to feature Williams and SZA in his halftime show performance.

"Serena Williams crip walking to a song about you being a pedophile has to hurt existentially," @_Zeets wrote on X.

"Kendrick getting the entire Super Bowl screaming 'a minor' with Serena Williams dancing has to feel like a shot gun blast to Drake's chest," @JBob_15 wrote.

"Drake watching SZA and Serena on stage," @cybergirl300 wrote alongside a video of Jay-Z appearing to react to a live performance from wife Beyoncé and rapper Sean Paul.

"Panning to Serena Williams crip walking was so insane. Let alone teasing the song and then cutting to SZA," @skyleezey wrote. "This man is insane, his mind omg."

Contributing: Maeve McDermott and Pamela Avila, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kendrick Lamar brings out Drake's ex Serena Williams for halftime show