Kendrick Lamar halftime reaction: ‘Real black culture' to ‘very underwhelming,' fans are divided on the rapper’s Drake-trolling Super Bowl performance

After winning rap’s most-talked-about beef in decades, Kendrick Lamar took the stage in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59, where he strung together an ensemble of his best hits, finishing with his mega-hit ‘Not Like Us’ a diss track towards Toronto-based rapper Drake.

"I want to perform their favourite song, but you know they love to sue,” said Lamar about Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG).

The performance began with the inclusion of iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson narrating and throwing to Kendrick. Jackson was dressed up as Uncle Sam, an iconic American figure often used as a showcase for nationalism.

The Compton rapper repeatedly teased ‘Not Like Us’ throughout the performance, with the beat hitting before eventually capping the show with the song. Lamar’s performance included tennis legend Serena Williams, Drake's former romantic partner. Williams was seen doing a dance heavily tied to Compton and Los Angeles.

The beef between the two artists, which started last year after they released songs back-to-back, was widely considered to have been won by Lamar, whose song ‘Not Like Us’ rose to number one on the Billboard Music charts for much of the summer. Lamar won many accolades at the 2025 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video.

One of Lamar’s fellow labelmates, SZA, also performed at his halftime performance.

Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ references Drake’s alleged interest in younger women, even going so far as saying he and his close friends are interested in minors. He makes the reference at one point during the song, and at the New Orleans performance, the entire crowd bellowed the lyrics.

Despite being less grandiose than previous Super Bowl halftime performances, the performance has received positive reviews.

Viewers raved about everything from the camerawork to Serena Williams's involvement and not-so-subtle shots at Drake.

Others were less keen on the performance, preferring past performances or wanting pop stars to return.

Lamar will embark on the Grand National Tour alongside SZA beginning April 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is slated to perform twice in Toronto on June 12 and 13.

Drake is in Australia amid his Anita Max Win Tour across Oceania. He is slated to release a collab album with fellow Canadian PartyNextDoor on February 14 called ‘Some Sexy Songs 4 U.’

