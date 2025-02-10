Kendrick Lamar halftime reaction: ‘Real black culture' to ‘very underwhelming,' fans are divided on the rapper’s Drake-trolling Super Bowl performance

Kendrick Lamar boldly performed 'Not Like Us', taking aim at Canadian rapper Drake while also featuring superstars SZA and Serena Williams in cameos

After winning rap’s most-talked-about beef in decades, Kendrick Lamar took the stage in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59, where he strung together an ensemble of his best hits, finishing with his mega-hit ‘Not Like Us’ a diss track towards Toronto-based rapper Drake.

"I want to perform their favourite song, but you know they love to sue,” said Lamar about Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG).

The performance began with the inclusion of iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson narrating and throwing to Kendrick. Jackson was dressed up as Uncle Sam, an iconic American figure often used as a showcase for nationalism.

Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam opening Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance

The Compton rapper repeatedly teased ‘Not Like Us’ throughout the performance, with the beat hitting before eventually capping the show with the song. Lamar’s performance included tennis legend Serena Williams, Drake's former romantic partner. Williams was seen doing a dance heavily tied to Compton and Los Angeles.

Serena Williams onstage with Kendrick Lamar

The beef between the two artists, which started last year after they released songs back-to-back, was widely considered to have been won by Lamar, whose song ‘Not Like Us’ rose to number one on the Billboard Music charts for much of the summer. Lamar won many accolades at the 2025 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video.

One of Lamar’s fellow labelmates, SZA, also performed at his halftime performance.

SZA and kendrick lamar perform 'all the stars' at the super bowl

Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ references Drake’s alleged interest in younger women, even going so far as saying he and his close friends are interested in minors. He makes the reference at one point during the song, and at the New Orleans performance, the entire crowd bellowed the lyrics.

Kendrick Lamar and the whole stadium screaming "A MINOR"

The way the WHOLE stadium just yelled "A MINOOOOOOOOOORRRRR"

Despite being less grandiose than previous Super Bowl halftime performances, the performance has received positive reviews.

Viewers raved about everything from the camerawork to Serena Williams's involvement and not-so-subtle shots at Drake.

A flag made of black people. A black Uncle Sam pretending to ask Dot to be peaceful right before Not Like Us comes on. The story telling is why you should leave Kenny alone.

Drake watching Kendrick halftime show

Ok I lied SERENA WILLIAMS doing a CRIP WALK on Drake's tomb(this performance) was THE BEST thing I've ever seen.

I loved the visuals, the puns and the context more than the performance. The fact this man performed REAL black culture as a PROUD WOKE BLACK MAN on a white platform is legendary. Might I add it being black history month. Kendrick gets 10 stars from me

Others were less keen on the performance, preferring past performances or wanting pop stars to return.

Cant wait to read what yall think. I enjoyed it Kendrick aint no Bruno Mars he wont be jumping around but he was good I give it a 8/10

Now that the dust has settled. The Kendrick performance was the middest of mid.



Now that the dust has settled. The Kendrick performance was the middest of mid.

You watched the whole thing to hear one line (which to his credit did get a big pop) but that's all it was.

Kendrick came in and got his check. That was very very underwhelming if you are not just a fan of his. I love k dot but that didn't appeal to a wide audience whatsoever. So many ideas, features and production creativity - but there was nothing

Lamar will embark on the Grand National Tour alongside SZA beginning April 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is slated to perform twice in Toronto on June 12 and 13.

Drake is in Australia amid his Anita Max Win Tour across Oceania. He is slated to release a collab album with fellow Canadian PartyNextDoor on February 14 called ‘Some Sexy Songs 4 U.’