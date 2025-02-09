When will Kendrick Lamar perform the Super Bowl halftime show? Time and latest info

The countdown to Super Bowl 59 has entered the final hours, and the highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is inching closer. Fans are eagerly awaiting the game, and there is a palpable buzz of excitement about the halftime show, which will feature the electrifying performance of hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar.

The NFL and Roc Nation announced that Kendrick Lamar, the rapper known for his powerful songwriting, will headline the biggest show of the year in New Orleans. Lamar has achieved significant recognition, including winning the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018, making him the first artist in his genre to earn this honor. Additionally, his songs "Like That," featuring Future and Metro Boomin, and "Not Like Us" have both reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Lamar will not perform alone; Grammy-winning artist SZA, known for her soulful voice and unique style, will join him as a special guest at the Caesars Superdome for the Super Bowl halftime show.

Here is the estimate of when Lamar will take the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show at Super Bowl 59.

ADVERTISEMENT

WHERE IS SUPER BOWL 59? What to know about New Orleans' Caesars Superdome

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show?

NFL games consist of four quarters, each lasting 15 minutes. However, the overall duration of a football game is typically around 3.5 hours. This means that halftime usually occurs around the 1.5-hour mark. With kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, you can expect the halftime show to start between 8-8:15 p.m. ET.

NEED HELP MAKING PICKS: Super Bowl picks: Unlock exclusive data-driven predictions

Super Bowl 59 streaming information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV : Fox

Streaming : Tubi | Fubo | DirecTV Stream | Sling TV | YouTube TV | Hulu with Live TV

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Watch the Super Bowl in 2025 live with Fubo

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the Super Bowl halftime show? Time, latest on Kendrick Lamar