Kendrick Lamar Responds to Drake on New Diss Track 'Euphoria' and Slams His AI-Generated Tupac Verse

Lamar raps about Drake making "Pac turn in his grave" on the latest in a series of back-and-forth diss tracks between the two rappers

It's Kendrick Lamar's turn to speak.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper is taking shots at Drake on his new song "Euphoria," released April 30 as the latest in a series of back-and-forth diss tracks between the two musicians — and more specifically, it's a direct response to the "Hotline Bling" performer's recent "Taylor Made Freestyle."

"Euphoria" comes after Drake, 37, dropped his since-deleted track earlier this month, in which he took aim at Lamar, 36, by calling him a "coward" and featured verses made with AI-generated vocals from the "Humble" rapper's fellow West Coast MCs, Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur.

Lamar refers to Drake as "a master manipulator and a habitual liar" on the track and takes aim at his rap skills: "You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of bеing accepted."

He also calls out Drake's use of AI-generated Tupac vocals on "Taylor Made Freestyle" — which prompted a cease-and-desist letter from the "California Love" rapper's estate shortly before the former Degrassi star ultimately deleted the track.

"Somebody had told that me you got a ring, on God, I'm ready to double the wage / I rather do that, than let a Canadian n---- make Pac turn in his grave," raps Lamar.

He also calls out J. Cole, who recently toured with Drake and played a role in sparking the feud by calling himself, his tourmate and Lamar the "big three" in rap on the collaboration "First Person Shooter" from the Canadian rapper's For All the Dogs album.

"Yeah, Cole and Aubrey know I'm a selfish n---- / The crown is heavy, huh / I pray they my real friends, if not, I'm YNW Melly / I don't like you poppin' s---, that s--- for real, I inherit the beef," says Lamar on the track. "Yeah, f--- all that pushin' P, let me see you push-a-T / You better off spinnin' again on him, you think about pushin' me?"

While the beef seemed to launch over Cole's "big three" claim, Lamar says on "Euphoria" that their issues aren't based in competition.

"This ain't been 'bout critics, not about gimmicks, not about who the greatest / It's always been about love and hate, now let me say I'm the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk / I hate the way that you dress / I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct," adds the "Alright" performer.



