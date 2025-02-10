Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show 2025: All the surprise guests and setlist in full

Kendrick Lamar gave a showstopping halftime performance at the 2025 Super Bowl that celebrated both old and new hits and featured a few famous faces and voices.

Dressed in a leather sports jacket, jeans and a backward cap, the 37-year-old Grammy-winning rapper took the field on Sunday, following his recent Grammy victories, to deliver an energetic and unforgettable concert.

Before he took the stage, though, he was introduced by Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L. Jackson dressed as Uncle Sam. The Pulp Fiction actor stayed throughout the show to introduce each segment.

Lamar was later joined by his longtime collaborator and R&B singer SZA to deliver spot-on renditions of their songs “luther” and “All the Stars.”

Toward the end of the rapper’s performance, the cameras panned to his backup dancers, which featured an unexpected cameo from tennis superstar Serena Williams.

His setlist included a number of the newest hits from his latest GNX album, as well as a couple of his past bops, such as his 2017 track “HUMBLE.”

SZA joined Kendrick Lamar to perform two of their hits during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime (Getty Images)

Still, he couldn’t close out his set without finally giving fans what they wanted: a taste of his chart-topping Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.”

After teasing it a few times, saying: “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” Lamar finally gave in and performed it as his penultimate song; but not without a few changes.

In the original recording, Lamar references Drake’s 2021 album, rapping: “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophile.” But during the halftime performance, Lamar omitted the word pedophile as well as the n-word throughout.

Last month, Drake sued his own record label, Universal Music Group — which also represents Lamar — for defamation over “Not Like Us.” UMG has denied the allegations, saying in a statement shared with The Independent: “Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist—let alone Drake—is illogical.”

While Lamar tore up the field, Drake was thousands of miles away in Australia on his Anita Max Win tour.

Kendrick’s full setlist:

- “wacced out morals”

- “Bodies (GNX snippet)”

- “Squabble Up”

- “HUMBLE.”

- “DNA.”

- “Euphoria”

- “Man at the Garden”

- “peekaboo (feat. azchike)”

- “luther (with SZA)”

- “All the Stars (with SZA)”

- “Not Like Us”

- “tv off (feat. lefty gunplay)”