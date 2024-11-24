Kendrick Lamar yelling 'Mustard!' on his new album turned into an outstanding meme

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Kendrick Lamar dropped a surprise album, GNX, out of nowhere on Friday, and we've already got a fantastic meme from one of the new album's best songs.

Lamar's "tv off" is one of two excellent collaborations with Mustard on the record, and it's that song where Lamar gives the legendary Los Angeles producer a delightful shoutout.

At certain points in the song, Lamar loudly yells "MUSTARD!" and holds the name just long enough to really make it a moment.

Lamar's "MUSTARD!" exclamation turned into a very fast meme for the internet, as it's just such an irresistible moment on a great album.

Here are some of the best "MUSTARD!" memes we've seen, including some given the seal of approval from the music producer himself.

Kendrick when he shouted Mustard on tv off pic.twitter.com/Gat9fdagXX — Sam (@sam_berghammer) November 22, 2024

