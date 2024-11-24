Kendrick Lamar yelling 'Mustard!' on his new album turned into an outstanding meme
Kendrick Lamar dropped a surprise album, GNX, out of nowhere on Friday, and we've already got a fantastic meme from one of the new album's best songs.
Lamar's "tv off" is one of two excellent collaborations with Mustard on the record, and it's that song where Lamar gives the legendary Los Angeles producer a delightful shoutout.
At certain points in the song, Lamar loudly yells "MUSTARD!" and holds the name just long enough to really make it a moment.
Lamar's "MUSTARD!" exclamation turned into a very fast meme for the internet, as it's just such an irresistible moment on a great album.
Here are some of the best "MUSTARD!" memes we've seen, including some given the seal of approval from the music producer himself.
— Mustard (@mustard) November 24, 2024
Omg lol https://t.co/FaKpkizTFG
— Mustard (@mustard) November 22, 2024
MUSSSSTAAAARRRRRRDDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/UO15Yrn0Q5
— DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) November 23, 2024
MUSSSSTAAAAARRRRRRRDDDDD pic.twitter.com/vDsNe0QjPI
— Shrek (@Shrek) November 23, 2024
MUSTAAAAAARRRRDDDD 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/W12JMjx28o
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2024
MUSSSSTAAAAARRRRRRRDDDDD 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Uov3OIIKXB
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 23, 2024
MUSTARRRRRRRRRRRRRRDDDDD pic.twitter.com/rMVjV6ZXWu
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 22, 2024
It’s bout that time pic.twitter.com/RtmHrf81Wp
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 23, 2024
Kendrick when he shouted Mustard on tv off pic.twitter.com/Gat9fdagXX
— Sam (@sam_berghammer) November 22, 2024
MUSTARD 🗣️🗣️🗣️ #GNX pic.twitter.com/4fuycZSdLf
— Tennessee Luna (@TennesseeLuna) November 22, 2024
MUSTARDDD pic.twitter.com/MfjGzKXpNl
— Bruce Wayne ⚜️ (@Kingingpapi) November 23, 2024
MUSTARDD GNX pic.twitter.com/ekmghVI7Ck
— zdane (@fodykd) November 22, 2024
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Kendrick Lamar yelling 'Mustard!' on his new album turned into an outstanding meme