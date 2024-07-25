Kennebecasis police identify couple found dead in Rothesay

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force identified two bodies that were discovered in Rothesay on Monday. (Matthew Bingley/CBC - image credit)

Kennebecasis regional police have identified the man and woman whose bodies were discovered in a Rothesay residence this week.

Teresa Poirier, 55, of 11 Spruce St. was identified as the woman found late Monday afternoon. Police confirmed she was a victim of homicide.

The man found in the same residence was identified as 55-year-old Derek Poirier, Teresa's husband. Police said they do not suspect foul play in his death, and they continue to investigate.

They also said they are not seeking any suspects, and the public is not at risk.

Police said they will not be releasing other information.