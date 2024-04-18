Kennedy defends uptick in taxpayer-funded mailers before election
In all of 2023, Kennedy’s office sent 13 mailers. In just the first 3 months of 2024, he’s sent out 12.
In all of 2023, Kennedy’s office sent 13 mailers. In just the first 3 months of 2024, he’s sent out 12.
It showed the then-president "was very, very concerned," said the conservative attorney.
The former president's onetime right-hand man pointed out Trump's history when it comes to marking his children's educational milestones.
Jabin Botsford/ReutersDespite the troubles plaguing Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in New York City, the process reached a milestone Thursday afternoon when the judge filled all 12 seats of the jury that will determine his fate.But the slog is far from over, as prosecutors and defense lawyers must now screen dozens of other jurors to pick the half-dozen New Yorkers who will serve as alternates during the next month or two—and might not even make it into the deliberation room.The new additio
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump lost a bid Thursday to pause a string of lawsuits accusing him of inciting the U.S. Capitol attack, while the former president fights his 2020 election interference criminal case in Washington. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington denied defense lawyers' request to put the civil cases seeking to hold Trump responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on hold while the criminal case accusing him of conspiring to overturn his election defeat to President Joe Biden
The prominent attorney gave a legal opinion from upside-down land.
James Comer and Jamie Raskin bickered with each other throughout the heated hearing
"The Daily Show" correspondent tried logic on some of the ex-president's fans. He didn't get very far.
She may have understated the allegations just a touch.
"And I'm tired of it because I didn't come to this chamber to play games," Crockett said.
Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) confronted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in a Wednesday hearing about her false claims that Nazism was rampant in Ukraine — an argument frequently touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin to justify his country’s invasion of Ukraine. In a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s…
ReutersThe Kremlin is not pleased that French authorities have taken aim at Vladimir Putin’s ex-wife.A French court’s decision to seize the $5.7-million villa belonging to Russian citizen Artur Ocheretny, the new husband of Lyudmila Ocheretnaya (formerly Putina), is “a priori illegal,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday. The “Souzanna” villa in Anglet, near Biarritz, was seized back in December 2023 but the news only became public this week, according to the local publica
Conservative attorney George Conway said Wednesday he does not think former President Trump has a “complete ability” to control his behavior inside a courtroom. On Tuesday — during the second day of jury selection in Trump’s hush money criminal trial — New York Judge Juan Merchan admonished Trump for “audibly uttering something” during the questioning…
OTTAWA — The head of Canada's largest labour organization is calling Pierre Poilievre a "fraud" for portraying himself as a friend of the working class. Canadian Labour Congress Bea Bruske wants union leaders to do everything they can to expose him before the next federal election. Bruske delivered her call to arms today as delegates gathered in Ottawa to plot strategy ahead of the vote, which must happen before October 2025. Canada's three main political parties are already battling for blue-co
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Wednesday he will vote for the “Republican ticket” in the November presidential election. “I think it’s my duty to pick the person I think would do the least harm to the country,” Barr said on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom.” “And in my mind, that’s — I will vote the…
"People were better with him? You're out of your mind," O'Donnell told O'Reilly.
While attempting to sway voters ahead of the 2024 election, Biden is often repeating this years-old story about Trump.
The late night host revealed a potentially humiliating personal development for the former president.
TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel was mere moments away from an airstrike on April 1 that killed several senior Iranian commanders at Iran’s embassy complex in Syria when it told the United States what was about to happen. Israel’s closest ally had just been caught off guard. Aides quickly alerted Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser; Jon Finer, the deputy national security adviser; Brett McGurk, Biden’s Middle East coordinator; and others, who saw that the strike could have se
"In fairness to our former president, many stable geniuses confuse me with Al Pacino," Kimmel said in response to the mix-up.
Trump's campaign and affiliated committees have spent more than $800,000 at Trump properties since the start of 2023.