New Kennedy Family Books To Read on the 25th Anniversary of JFK Jr.’s Death

Much has been written about the Kennedy family, their triumphs, tragedies and their enduring legacy. Through fiction and nonfiction, the stories of former President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy, Ted Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy and more have seen many iterations over the years.



The Kennedy family is on the public’s mind even more this year, with the 25th anniversary of the death of John F. Kennedy Jr., 38, his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, 33, and her sister, Lauren, 34, in a plane crash on July 16, 1999.

To commemorate the day, consider picking up one of the newest books about the Kennedy family, below.

‘Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy ’ by Elizabeth Beller

Twenty-five years after her death, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy continues to capture the public's imagination. In this in-depth account of her life, featuring exclusive interviews and photographs, Beller explores Bessette-Kennedy’s legacy, her complex marriage to JFK Jr. and more.

‘Jackie’ by Dawn Tripp

Before she became the First Lady, the woman who would charm the world as Jackie Kennedy was a 21-year-old dreaming of traveling abroad. When she meets the charismatic Jack Kennedy, a young congressman, in Washington, D.C., her life takes a new, unexpected turn. Following the two throughout the years — from their budding romance to their time in the White House to JFK’s untimely death — this novel is perfect for those who can’t get enough from one of the country’s most iconic couples.

‘Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed’ by Maureen Callahan

Journalist Maureen Callahan explores the scandals associated with the Kennedy family in this explosive new book. From Mary Jo Kopechne and the Chappaquiddick incident to Rosemary Kennedy’s lobotomy, this book delves into the family’s complicated history amongst their power and wealth.

‘JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography’ by Liz McNeil and RoseMarie Terenzio

From his childhood as the late president's son to his own adulthood in the spotlight, the public has been fascinated by John F. Kennedy Jr., whose life was tragically cut short. Including never-before-told stories from close friends and colleagues, the first oral biography of JFK Jr., written by his former assistant and close friend RoseMarie Terenzio and PEOPLE editor-at-large Liz McNeil, shows a new side to the beloved figure.

‘The Kennedys' New York’ by Tim English

New York City is an iconic place for many, and the Kennedy family is no different. The Kennedys’ New York is a literary tour of the places the family frequented — and how they shaped them. From the W. 16th St. doctor’s office that John F. Kennedy visited to ease his back pain to the Greenwich Village club that hosted the Velvet Underground (with Bobby Kennedy in the audience), this is a romp through the city like no other.

