Kennedy School reopens after several years with a focus on sustainability, outdoor learning
Thousands of children went back to school Monday and at the Larry C. Kennedy School in Phoenix, it’s an even more special time. About 180 students returned to a brand-new building with a new focus: learning outdoors. The school was bulldozed about two years ago after professionals deemed it unsafe. Jay Mann, the superintendent of the Creighton Elementary School District, said there were a lot of issues with it, and the new building was supposed to be done quickly, too, but because of construction costs and funding with the pandemic, it’s now just reopening.