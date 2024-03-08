Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex working on new attraction

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing rampage at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for the alleged suspect just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived the attack in which his wife and four children were killed was in "great shock" on Thursday, said Bhante Suneetha. The resident monk at Hilda Jayewardenaramaya Buddhist Monastery, which the family attended, said he visited his friend at the hospital. The father told Suneetha that nothing seemed