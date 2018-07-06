Kennetcook boxer headlines weekend Hants County fight cards

Kennetcook, N.S., boxer Wyatt Sanford will be the main attraction in an event that is being called the Battle by the Bay.

The 19-year-old southpaw will climb through the ropes tonight at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, N.S., and will be one of the Canadian boxers taking on members of Puerto Rico's national boxing team.

"Boxing at home, especially at this level, is not something I get to do, so I'm pretty stoked to get in there and represent Canada in front of them," said Sanford.

The boxers will square off in another event Sunday afternoon at Findley Park in Noel.

The fights will take place just a couple of minutes from where Sanford grew up near Cobequid Bay.

"I'm overwhelmed by the support our community has given us," said Sanford. "I just can't wait to get things going Friday night."

In for a tough fight against Puerto Rican champion

Sanford, a four-time Canadian champion who fights in the light welterweight division (64 kilograms and under), knows he will be in for a pair of tough fights.

On Friday, he'll battle Omar Rosario, the Puerto Rican champion.

"I fought him two years ago in Puerto Rico and I ended up losing to him by a 28-27 score," said Sanford. "This fight will be the rematch. We've both been with our respective national teams for four years now and I'm sure it will be a very tough fight."

Sanford said fighting at home, in front of the people who have supported his career all along, will be a big highlight.

He comes from a family of competitive boxers and took up the sport when he was 10.

Now he trains with the Canadian team in Montreal.

He hopes to continue his success with Canada's senior boxing team into the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"In order for my dreams and goals to come true I have to be in Montreal where we train at Olympic Stadium," said Sanford. "One of the things that has always made it easier for me while training in Montreal is the fact I know the people back home in Kennetcook are behind me 100 per cent."

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia