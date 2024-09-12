Kenneth Cope, actor best known as a ghostly private detective in Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased)

Kenneth Cope, left, as Marty Hopkirk in Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) with Annette Andre, who played his widow Jeannie, and Mike Pratt as Jeff Randall - ITV/Shutterstock

Kenneth Cope, who has died aged 93, made his biggest impression on screen playing the ghost of a private eye in the fantasy television series Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) in which he played Marty Hopkirk, killed by a hit-and-run driver, who returned from the dead to help his earthly partner, Jeff Randall, solve his own murder; the 26 episodes screened between 1969 and 1970 became cult favourites.

The joke was that only Jeff (played by Mike Pratt) could see Marty – always dressed in an immaculate white suit to symbolise his other-worldliness – while Marty’s widow, Jeannie (Annette Andre), who worked in the detective agency’s office, was constantly bewildered as she saw Jeff talking apparently to the wall.

Being invisible meant that Marty could be a great asset, eavesdropping on suspects’ conversations or warning his pal: “He’s standing behind the door with a bottle in his hand.”

That Was the Week That Was, 1963, l-r, Roy Kinnear, Cope, David Frost, Willie Rushton and Lance Percival: Cope wrote sketches for the show as well as acting in it - McKeown/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In stories combining tense drama with outrageous comedy, Cope’s phantom also used his unobtrusive skills to tick off items on his bucket list such as attending the Queen’s tea party and standing on the pitch at Wembley.

Such was the production team’s obsession with keeping Cope’s expensive suit spotless that they would insist he take it off after each take. There were three suits, with correction fluid used to disguise blemishes. Cope also donned a wig that he wore back to front in two episodes. “I looked like the middle one of the three stooges,” he said.

Although the programme failed to catch on in the United States, where it was titled My Partner the Ghost, it was a hit in many other countries.

Cope had already gained a legion of fans from his time in Coronation Street as a petty criminal who engaged in failed get-rich-quick schemes with Dennis Tanner (Philip Lowrie).

Cope as Jed Stone in the Rovers Return in Coronation Street in 1966 with Annie Walker (Doris Speed), Ena Sharples (Violet Carson) and Hilda Ogden (Jean Alexander) - ITV/Shutterstock

He was cast as Jed Stone, a thug, in a single April 1961 episode of the serial – pinned to a wall by Ena Sharples (Violet Carson), who gave him an ear-bashing. This inversion of the drama was inverted again when Cope finished the scene with an ad-libbed line: “Give us a kiss!”

As the archetypal lovable rogue, he was brought back for a run later in the year before becoming a regular character (1962-63), complete with trademark flat cap.

Pensioner Minnie Caldwell (Margot Bryant) took Jed in as a lodger and the pair shared scenes of comedy and pathos. He referred to her as “Ma”, while she called him “Sunny Jim”. Another stint followed in 1966 until Jed was jailed for handling stolen blankets.

Then 42 years later, in 2008, Cope was back again, playing an older, weaker version of Jed, suffering a heart attack after the property developer Tony Gordon (Gray O’Brien) bullied him into moving from his flat.

When Jed heard that Tony might be responsible for the murder of Liam Connor (Rob James-Collier), he blackmailed him – and survived Tony’s attempt to strangle him before being bought off with a flat in Wigan and £3,000.

In August 1961, Cope married Renny Lister (née Renee Solomon), who had been playing his screen girlfriend, Jean Stark, in the soap. Their marriage was one of the longest lasting in show business.

Kenneth Charles Cope was born in Liverpool on April 14 1931 to John, an engineer, and Mary, née Owens. He attended Old Swan Technical College and started acting in boy scouts’ gang shows.

While training as an apprentice engineer at the Automatic Telephone Manufacturing Company, where his father worked, he and a friend, Norman Rossington, landed roles in a youth production of The Merchant of Venice at the David Lewis Theatre in Liverpool. Cope joined the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School when he was 19, and after progressing to the full company he made his London début with it in The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Old Vic, 1952).

Cope as shop steward Vic Spanner With Sid James in Carry On at Your Convenience (1971) - With Sid James in Carry On at Your Convenience (1971)

When television beckoned, his early roles included the English literature teacher FD Price-Whittaker in the first series of the sitcom Whack-O! (1956), an Army deserter holding Jack Warner’s homely police officer at gunpoint in Dixon of Dock Green (1956), and Buggins in Clive Exton’s adaptation of the HG Wells novel Kipps (1960), in which Cope appeared with Renny Lister for the first time.

During his run in Coronation Street, Cope appeared in – and wrote sketches for – all 37 episodes of the satirical BBC series That Was the Week That Was (1962-63). Fame led him to record a Mike Sarne-style novelty single, Hands Off, Stop Muckin’ About (1963), but it flopped.

He continued taking guest roles on television until he was almost 80 and between 1999 and 2002 appeared on and off in the soap Brookside as Ray Hilton, a widower who married Jessie Shadwick (Marji Campi) but was best remembered for reversing his car over Minty the dog. He turned down a cameo part in the 2000-2001 Randall and Hopkirk revival starring Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer.

With Hattie Jacques in Carry On Matron (1972) - ITV/Shutterstock

After several uncredited film roles, including a sailor in Carry On Jack (1963), Cope appeared in Carry An at Your Convenience (1971) as Vic Spanner, a trade union shop steward at a lavatory factory, and Carry On Matron (1972) as Cyril Carter, falling for a nurse played by Barbara Windsor while dressing as a female nurse himself to steal contraceptive pills from a maternity hospital.

Cope also wrote the children’s football serial Striker (1975-76) and Thingumybob (1968), starring Stanley Holloway as a mischievous pensioner (with a theme tune written by Paul McCartney), as well as episodes of other sitcoms such as The Dustbinmen (1970), The Squirrels (1976-77) and A Sharp Intake of Breath (1978).

In the 1970s and 1980s, Cope and his wife ran several restaurants in Oxfordshire. After suffering chest pains in 2000, he was told by doctors that he had incurable mesothelioma and faced what he later described as a “false death sentence”. He had no treatment for the cancer but in 2005, after moving to Southport, learnt that it was actually treatable chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Kenneth Cope is survived by his wife and their children, sons Mark and Nick, who performed with the rock band the Candyskins, and daughter Martha, an actress.

Kenneth Cope, born 14 April 1931, death announced September 12 2024

