Kenneth Cope: Coronation Street and Carry on actor dies aged 93

Actor Kenneth Cope, known for appearing in Coronation Street and several Carry On films, has died at the age of 93.

A statement from his agent said Cope "passed away peacefully in his sleep" on Wednesday, with his wife and family by his side.

Hailing him as a "natural comedy actor", the statement went on to describe him as “a proud native Liverpudlian," who was "a loyal supporter of Everton Football Club".

"We are deeply saddened by his passing and ask that his family are given privacy at this time. He is survived by his loving wife Renny Lister and his children Nick, Mark and Martha."

Cope began his acting career in theatre before securing several roles in film and television.

He was best-known for TV series Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased), in which he played Marty Hopkirk, a man who is murdered but returns as a ghost.

The show, first broadcast in 1969 and 1970, developed a cult following and was remade in 2000 by Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer.

Cope became a familiar face on the cobbles as shady Jed Stone in ITV soap Coronation Street, appearing in 128 episodes between 1961 and 2009.

He also portrayed Ray Hilton in Brookside for 171 episodes between 1999 and 2002.

His other credits included That Was The Week That Was, Doctors, The Bill, Truckers and Last of the Summer Wine.

He had leading roles in Carry On at Your Convenience (1971) and Carry On Matron (1972) and played Subutai in the 1965 film of the life of Genghis Khan.