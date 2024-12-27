Kenneth Walker onto injured reserve. Zach Charbonnet leading Seahawks run game...to where?

Kenneth Walker’s season is over.

The Seahawks is trying to extend theirs without him.

The team put its lead running back on injured reserve Thursday before kickoff against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. General manager John Schneider said on the Seahawks radio network’s pregame show Walker has a high-ankle sprain. He got that last weekend running in Seattle’s loss at home to Minnesota.

“We feel awful for Ken. Obviously, he’s a hell of a running back, talented guy, real good person obviously,” Schneider said on the radio Thursday paper. “Unfortunately, he had the high-ankle. Really, it was a pretty nasty play. I didn’t realize how bad it was at the time until you saw the film. It was a pretty nasty injury to his ankle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Seattle signed undrafted rookie running back George Holani from Boise State from the practice squad to the active roster for the remainder of the season.

Will that be into the playoffs?

The Seahawks entered Thursday night’s game one game plus tiebreakers behind the Los Angeles Rams (9-6). The Rams host Arizona Saturday, then the Seahawks the first weekend of January. The best way for Seattle to make next week’s game for the NFC West is for the Rams to lose to the Cardinals Saturday. If L.A. wins, the Seahawks need a combination of games around the league to go their way this weekend to stay in postseason contention into week 18.

Per NFL: If the Rams beat the Cardinals Saturday, the #Seahawks need at least 3 (preferably more) of these 6 teams to lose in order to stay alive into week 18 on the strength of schedule tiebreaker:



MIN (vs GB)

BUF (vs NYJ)

SF (vs DET)

WAS (vs ATL)

CIN (vs DEN)

CLE (vs MIA) — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 24, 2024

Zach Charbonnet made his seventh career start and fifth this season as quarterback Geno Smith’s lead back replacing Walker again Thursday night. Two games ago, the second-round draft choice in 2023 from UCLA rushed for a career-high 134 yards in Seattle’s win at Arizona.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Charbs is having a great season. Kenny McIntosh, more opportunities for him (as the new number-two back,” Schneider said.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs in a 25-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lumen Field, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Seattle, Wash.

“We moved up George Holani, put him on our roster. These guys are talented runners. as well.

“Zach’s really had an underrated season, in my opinion. He’s such an all-around back. He’s been playing on special teams as well. Great in pass protection, catches the ball well. He’s just a big dude. Shows up every day and he’s a true consummate pro.”