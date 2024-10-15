Kenny Ortega and Alan Menken revise 'Newsies' songs to encourage voting — with lots of cameos

Now is the time to seize the day — and vote.

Such is the message of a timely and galvanizing "Newsies" short film from Broadway Votes , the national theater industry's nonpartisan get-out-the-vote initiative formed to promote the importance of voter participation.

The music video — directed by Kenny Ortega, who helmed the 1992 movie musical — features a bit of script and updated versions of "Carrying the Banner" and "Seize the Day." These revisions were done by the Disney title's original composer, Alan Menken, and lyricist Jack Feldman, as well as Harvey Fierstein, who wrote the book for the hit stage show that debuted on Broadway in 2012.

Filmed Sept. 30 at New York's Connelly Theater, the short re-creates the story's rally scene, but rather than gathering to kick off the newsboys' strike of 1899, this assembly is all about reminding people why voting matters.

"We'll be out there, carrying the message far and wide / Don't just sit there, leaving it for others to decide," the company sings during the new "Carrying the Banner."

Most notably, the short doesn't just star young male actors, as "Newsies" productions traditionally do. Instead, it prominently features actors of all gender identities, racial backgrounds and abilities — a visual representation of how voting is a privilege that hasn't always been granted to all.

"Think of tomorrow, seize today; voting protects us as it connects us to our history of hard-won liberty," go the new lyrics of "Seize the Day," just before its signature acrobatic dance break.

The shoot reunited original "Newsies" Broadway cast members Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ben Fankhauser, Kara Lindsay and Tommy Bracco, alongside Josh Strobl, Taylor Iman Jones, Jelani Alladin, Izzy McCalla, Justin David Sullivan, Jordan Donica, Nikki M. James, John Behlmann, Oyoyo Joi, Antonio Cipriano, Nyseli Vega, Jenna Bainbridge, Ally Bonino, Nadia Dandashi, Laila Drew, Chessa Metz, Khori Petinaud, Derek Piquette and Clay Rice-Thomson, among others.

The "Newsies" video came to be after Broadway Votes co-founders Catherine Markowitz and Nelini Stamp wrapped up an informational call with Menken with an open call to work together on something, someday.

Weeks later, "An email showed up in our inbox, and attached was a demo, with the lyrics completely rewritten and even a little script," recalled Markowitz. "He had gotten together with Jack Feldman and Harvey Fierstein, and the three of them wrote an entire medley just about voting. It was such a gift."

The two then reached out to Ortega about directing a potential short film, which was cast, rehearsed and recorded within the span of a month (with Disney's approval). The video was choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, shot by Luke Geissbühler and edited by Julian Gomez and features numerous actors in shows currently running on Broadway who participated in the daylong shoot on their single day off for the week.

"These talented actors are used to having lyrics thrown in front of them at the last second during previews and having to go onstage and deliver," said Ortega. "It was because of the masters who showed up to be a part of this, these incredible dancers and singers and actors, that made it possible."

What made the shoot especially tough was the news of actor Gavin Creel's death . "His death was announced as we were entering our lunch break," said Markowitz.

"Gavin was one of the first people who signed up for Broadway Votes when we started gathering interest in the spring, and a lot of people in our company had worked with Gavin and were close with him. We decided to dedicate the music video to him, because if he hadn't been sick, he would have been there on set with us."

The video's creators hope "Newsies" fans feel seen in the beloved Disney property, possibly for the first time. "As a 'Newsies' fan myself, I used to imagine myself as a newsboy, singing and dancing as my own character," said Stamp.

"I'm part of that fandom, and fandoms are organized communities that can use their love of something to do a lot of good in the world. We want 'Newsies' fans to carry the banner and get out and vote on Nov. 5. It's part of a long-term model that we need to continue to meet people where they're at."

Ortega hopes that "Newsies" fans, who tend to be younger than the average theatergoer, are "entertained, excited and enlightened, like Spot Conlon is in the video."

"He doesn't feel like his voice matters, but it does, especially now," Ortega added. "Maybe this just gives them that little boost to get out that door to register and vote."

Since launching earlier this year, Broadway Votes has spurred curtain-call speeches, program inserts, registration drives and pop-up concerts, all to encourage voter education and enthusiasm for civic engagement nationwide.

Although efforts in the coming weeks will be focused on the presidential election Nov. 5 — especially since so many productions nationwide purposely do not perform on election day — the vision for the initiative goes well beyond this upcoming balloting.

"We'll still be here on Nov. 6. We're not going anywhere," said Markowitz. "There are elections multiple times a year, focusing on propositions and local representation and, here in New York, next year's mayoral race.

"We know that voter turnout leaves a lot to be desired in America, so our whole focus is meeting fans where they are, meeting industry folks where they are and figuring out how to leverage what people are already doing to remind people of the importance of voting.

"We want people to feel empowered, motivated and educated when they're going into the polls, so that people have a better chance of representing themselves and understanding the impact these elections have on individuals and their communities at large."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.