Kenosha Metra train crash: Person struck
Kenosha police are investigating a crash between a southbound Metra train and a Union Pacific worker that disrupted the Union Pacific North Line train service.
A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.
A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.
A Nova Scotia school teacher charged earlier this summer with serious sex offences has been released from jail after being arrested on the weekend.Nicole MacLeod, 36, appeared in Truro provincial court on Wednesday morning to face a number of sex-related charges and one new charge of breaching her previous release conditions.The Murray Siding, N.S., woman was charged in June with several offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually ex
A man has been arrested in the 1993 rape and murder of his 19-year-old neighbor in Indiana after he was linked to the case through genetic genealogy, authorities said. On March 24, 1993, Carmen Van Huss' father went to her Indianapolis apartment to check on her after she didn't show up for work. "There were obvious signs of a struggle, including a knocked over table, clothing thrown on the floor, a large pooling of blood near the victim’s head, and blood spatter around the victim’s body," the probable cause affidavit said.
VANCOUVER — Vancouver's police chief said the suspect in a pair of "unprovoked stranger attacks" in the city's downtown that left one man dead and another with a severed hand was on probation for a 2023 assault and had more than 60 previous police interactions.
Authorities responded to calls that a guest had allegedly been bitten by a camel at Tennessee Safari Park on Sept. 2
OTTAWA — A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
Muna Pandey was fatally shot in her apartment, per Houston police, who identified and arrested suspect Bobby Shah
Kevin Hyde’s appellate lawyer argued Tuesday for his conviction to be thrown out or his sentence reduced. As Catherine McDonald reports, the appeals were dismissed and the convicted impaired driver who killed an Oakville woman will have to start serving his 6.5-year sentence.
Toronto police are seeking the public's help identifying two men wanted in connection with a fraud investigation that defrauded a senior of more than $10,000.Officers responded to a report of a fraud in the area of Spadina Road and Heath Street on June 6, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.On May 22, roughly two weeks before the incident was reported, police say an 88-year-old man was using an ATM, when two men entered the bank. One of the men used the machine next to the elderly man
The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.
The only adult charged in the brutal attack of a St. John's high school student told a provincial court judge on Tuesday that he deeply regrets his role in an assault that left a teenager critically injured.In a long and moving speech, Tyler Greening — who was 18 when he and several teenagers bludgeoned a student at Prince of Wales Collegiate — expressed regret for participating in the March 2023 assault.Greening told Judge Jacqueline Brazil the attack still plays through his mind "like a movie,
A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after trying to drive over police cars in an allegedly stolen vehicle, police say, in an incident widely shared on social media after it took place in Mississauga Tuesday.It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at Westwood Square near Goreway Drive and Etude Drive, Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy told CBC News in an interview."This was a very dynamic situation," Chakravarthy said. "There was a serious potential for not only passersby but officers and the individu
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a mid-October execution date for a man who admitted to killing five people with an axe and gun and later told a judge he was dropping his appeals so he could be put to death.
Cindy Rodriguez Singh has not been spotted by law enforcement since she took an international flight out of Texas on March 22, 2023
Bella Nilsson is one of 11 people charged in Sweden's biggest ever environmental crime trial.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.
Seven people died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily, on Monday, Aug. 19
Last month, a suspicious fire broke out at 159 John St. in Greater Napanee, Ont., and killed 67-year-old Walter Lasher. Sources say he was one of 14 tenants living there. (Emma Weller/CBC)With three upstairs windows blown out, a once beautiful neo-Victorian home in Greater Napanee, Ont., now stands charred and empty as a reminder of a deadly tragedy that several neighbours called "inevitable" due to the chaos inside.Last month, 67-year-old Walter Lasher died in a suspicious fire at the multi-uni
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan prisoner has persuaded a judge to throw out his burglary conviction, overcoming long odds by serving as his own lawyer in an appeal of a case that rested solely on his DNA being found on a soda bottle in a beauty shop.