Kensington Palace Addresses Kate Middleton Style Controversy in Rare Statement amid Backlash

Kate Middleton’s office is clarifying the official policy for releasing details her clothing following recent backlash over new palace guidance.

After more than a week’s discussion about the Princess of Wales’ clothing and whether they will change their formal policy on sharing her fashion details, Kensington Palace released a rare statement.

It came in the wake of a Sunday Times story titled "Princess of Wales: Focus on my work not my wardrobe," on Feb. 1 in which a royal source was quoted saying Kate "wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting."

On Tuesday, Kensington Palace issued a statement to PEOPLE saying, “Over the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story regarding The Princess of Wales’s clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not The Princess of Wales," the statement continued. "The comments that were reported should not be directly attributed to The Princess of Wales. To be clear, there has been no change in our approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness’s clothing.”

Related: Kate Middleton's Work Wardrobe: What's the Palace Policy on Releasing Details About Her Outfits?

Neil Mockford/GC Images Princess Kate on her outing to the National Portrait Gallery, London on Feb. 4, 2025

It is true that for many years, the palace has not always issued news of what Kate is wearing. And online sleuths, led famously by the site What Kate Wore, enjoyed tracking them down and sourcing where they, or similar outfits, could be bought.

The full quote in The Sunday Times story said, “There is an absolute feeling that [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Kate Middleton Is 'More Relevant Than Ever,' Says Designer: 'She Is Not a Movie Star...One of a Kind'

"She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting," the story continues. "There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that. But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it’s about the substance.”

Having stepped back from public duties for most of 2024 due to her cancer treatment — which she finished in September last year, announcing in January that she is in remission — Princess Kate has been gradually returning to work but with new priorities and seemingly a new look. She has stepped out several times in the last 10 days.

Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Princess Kate visiting Ty Hafan children's hospice in South Wales on Jan 30, 2025

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

There is every likelihood that details will be released at significant family and cultural moments such as on tours or when she is helping host visiting heads of state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial story in the Sunday Times came two days after Princess Kate, 43, stepped out in South Wales to visit a Tŷ Hafan children's hospice, coinciding with the announcement that she's taking on its patronage (like Princess Diana), and touring a family run-textiles manufacturer, aligning with her interest in the industry.

RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Princess Kate on her visit to Ty Hafan children's hospice, near Sully, South Wales on Jan. 30, 2025

It's notable that Princess Kate's team did not share the fashion credits for what she wore to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Jan. 14, her first solo royal engagement in over a year after she announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Read the original article on People