Kent ensures success of UK’s biggest moth project

More than 26,000 people joined 345 events that included handling rare moths on the White Cliffs of Dover [Rebecca Levey]

The UK’s biggest-ever moth conservation project in Kent has been hailed a “fantastic success” by organisers.

The Butterfly Conservation charity launched Kent's Magnificent Moths project in 2021 with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

More than 26,000 people have taken part in 345 events that included handling rare moths on the White Cliffs of Dover, sowing seeds for moth plants across the countryside and making moth biscuits.

Rebecca Levey, Kent’s Magnificent Moths Conservation Officer at Butterfly Conservation, said: "We've been blown away by how people in Kent have made this project a fantastic success."

East Kent is home to the greatest concentration of rare and threatened moth species in the UK.

The three-year project involved working with local community groups and schools.

It even led to the discovery of a new breeding population of the rare and beautiful White-spotted Sable moth.

Ongoing work by local community groups and volunteers will continue to secure local populations of moths, butterflies and other wildlife for years to come.

Ms Levey said: "People sometimes think moths are dull or even scary, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

"We've shown the people of Kent that their county is home to gorgeous species like the Bright Wave, the Straw Belle and the amazing Fiery Clearwing."

Julie Williams, chief executive of Butterfly Conservation, added: "The people of Kent have gone above and beyond by helping us to create and maintain habitat that will benefit a huge range of species and ensure that Kent remains the wildlife garden of England."

