Kent: One of world's largest fruit trees collections sold

Brogdale Farm hosts a variety of apple trees, as well as cherries, pears and plums

Brogdale Farm in Kent, home to one of the world's largest collections of heritage fruit trees, has been bought by a horticulture research trust.

The 146-acre Brogdale site near Faversham has been acquired by the East Malling Trust.

The two organisations said they are committed to advancing research and conservation in fruit genetics.

Brogdale is home to the UK's National Fruit Collection of around 4,000 varieties of fruit trees.

East Malling Trust chairman Oliver Doubleday said: "We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Brogdale Farm.

"We look forward to playing our part in maintaining the home of this nationally important collection."

The collections at Brogdale include varieties of cherries, apples, pears and plums as well as nut trees.

The site is home to over 20 businesses, including a cafe and a brewery.

It has become a hub for fruit enthusiasts, researchers, and visitors from around the globe.

Brogdale Collections chairman Alan Roe said: "We believe the new owners will continue such a close relationship and share our values, and we are pleased the ownership of Brogdale will be in such good hands."

Dr Doubleday added: "We are committed to preserving and enhancing the unique heritage of Brogdale Farm and its collection.

"We also have an existing gene bank within the East Malling estate, and there is the potential for collaboration to drive forward future research that will benefit the fruit industry and society as a whole."

