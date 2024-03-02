Kent Police: Top award for PCSO who saved choking woman

A police community support officer (PCSO) who saved the life of a woman who was choking has received a top award.

PCSO Sophie Lusher was recognised by the Royal Humane Society for her actions last June in Tunbridge Wells.

She went to the aid of a woman in a parked car who was having trouble breathing after choking on a sandwich.

Kent Police Chief Constable Tim Smith described the PCSO as "a credit to her profession".

Kent Police said PCSO Lusher performed a prolonged series of abdominal thrusts and back slaps in order to clear the woman's airway and restore her breathing.

The officer then took her to hospital as a precaution. The woman has since made a full recovery.

Mr Smith said: "The doctor who treated the woman later said that PCSO Lusher's quick thinking and decisive medical intervention had without doubt helped to save her life."

'Lots of training'

PCSO Lusher was presented with a Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificate at an awards ceremony this week.

She said: "It was really lovely to win an award for what I did, but the main achievement for me is that the lady I helped is okay.

"She came into the police station the next day to bring me some flowers, and I went to her house and we had coffee together.

"I have been in the job for nearly 17 years and received lots of first aid training, so I knew what I had to do and just got on with it."

