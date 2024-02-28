Kent: Specialist stroke suite being built at Canterbury hospital

A thrombectomy can instantly restore blood flow to areas affected by clots

A new suite at Kent and Canterbury Hospital will enable specialists to treat some of the most severe types of stroke.

The thrombectomy suite, which is currently under construction, will allow medics to surgically remove blood clots from inside the brain.

Currently, patients need to travel by ambulance to The Royal London Hospital for thrombectomy treatment.

East Kent Hospitals said faster treatment would mean better outcomes.

According to the NHS foundation trust, more than 1,200 people a year in east Kent suffer a stroke, with more than 100 of these patients likely to benefit from a thrombectomy.

Dr David Hargroves, national clinical director and clinical lead for stroke at the trust, said: "Stroke can be life-changing for many patients, leaving them with disabilities and a long rehabilitation journey.

"The faster we can treat a patient who is suffering a stroke, the better the outcome for them."

A hospital spokesperson said the suite is due to open this year, allowing interventional radiologists to use real-time x-rays to reach the clot and remove it from inside the patient's brain.

It is the final phase in a £4.5m three-year project to develop the Kent Interventional Radiology Centre.

Dr Robert Kaikini, strategy lead consultant for interventional radiology, said: "The use of cutting-edge technology will be a game-changer for patients suffering an acute stroke in east Kent."

