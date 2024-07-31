The Kentish Town Crew: Inside Keir Starmer’s non-political social circle

Starmer has a group of friends who have known him for decades, many of them present for his arrival at Downing Street - Tony Kershaw / SWNS

Stanley Baldwin once described being Prime Minister as “the loneliest job in the world”.

Surrounded by advisers, rivals and underlings who each have their own agenda, the person who runs the country can never truly trust anyone they work with.

For some former occupants of Number 10, that even extended to their social circle, having spent so long in politics that their friends and their colleagues became one and the same. Think David Cameron and the Notting Hill set or Tony Blair and the Islington dinner party scene.

Sir Keir Starmer, though, is different. Having entered politics at the age of 52, he is in the enviable position of having a group of friends who knew him for decades before he was an MP, let alone a party leader or Prime Minister.

When he wants an unspun opinion about how well or badly he is doing, or when he wants to confide in someone he knows will keep a secret, Sir Keir has a tight circle of genuine friends who have been loyal through thick and thin.

They are drawn from school and university contemporaries, football team-mates, Kentish Town neighbours, fellow lawyers, a handful of politicians and, of course, family members.

“Keir and his wife Victoria have an incredibly small circle of friends that they truly trust,” said one Labour insider. “But because they spent most of their life outside politics, they are in the fortunate position of being able to relax in the company of people who know them as Keir and Vic rather than an MP or PM and his wife, and who aren’t hangers-on in any way.”

When Sir Keir got married in 2007 at the relatively late age of 44, his choice of four best men showed the value he placed in loyalty and longevity when it comes to friendships.

They included Colin Peacock, a friend since the two were at Reigate Grammar School together, and one of those who still played eight a side football with Sir Keir every week before he became Prime Minister. Another best man was Mark Adams, also a former classmate.

One ally of the Prime Minister said: “A lot of the people he plays football with, and goes to Arsenal matches with, are just not political at all. They are not interested in politics and they don’t want to talk about politics, so it is a genuine release for him.”

Sir Keir intends to carry on playing football, though his prime ministerial duties are likely to dictate how many times a year he is able to do so, and he will carry on turning up for games with the same group of men for as long as he is able to.

Sir Keir told his biographer Tom Baldwin that: “Given the choice, I would much rather go to the pub with Colin than another of the receptions I get invited to these days. When I’m with him, there’s no need to hold back or pretend.”

In turn, Peacock told Baldwin: “I think he really values friendship in a way a lot of people don’t. He works out who are the fakes and the frauds.

Front cover of an biography called Kier Starmer The Biography by Tom Baldwin

Peacock was among those who tried to dissuade Sir Keir from standing for Labour leader, telling him he would have a better life if he left such a stressful job to someone else. Other school friends who remain close to Sir Keir to this day include Andrew Cooper, now a Conservative peer.

John Murray, who studied law at Leeds University with Sir Keir and who became a housemate and holiday companion, remains close, though he lives in Leeds, limiting his time with Sir Keir.

Starmer with his Leeds university friends: Alison Jenkins, John Murray and Debbie Bacon (L-R) - Labour

While those friends pre-date Sir Keir’s marriage, those who know the Starmers say they have jointly made friends with other parents from their children’s’ schools, sometimes nicknamed the Kentish Town Crew.

In that sense they are not unlike millions of other parents up and down the country, who find that the parents of their children’s friends quickly become their own friends, forging bonds that often outlast their children’s’ evolving friendship groups. They never discuss their son and daughter, aged 16 and 14.

“Vic, in particular, likes to spend time with other mums from school,” said one source. Lady Starmer, who works in occupational health for the NHS, treasures her privacy and the normality of her life, which is why she was so absent from the campaign trail before the general election.

She is extremely close to her father Bernard Alexander and her sister Judith, a teacher, who live close to the Starmers and were given pride of place in Downing Street on the day the Starmers entered their new home.

Sir Keir’s own parents are both dead, but he has two sisters, Anna, who is a year older than him, and Katy, who is two years younger, and a brother, Nick, who is Katy’s twin.

Sitting next to Mr Alexander on one of the few chairs provided in the street on July 5, and wiping away tears as Sir Keir addressed the nation, was Carolyn Harris, the MP for Neath and Swansea East and deputy leader of Welsh Labour.

Mrs Harris, unmistakable with her purple hair and matching purple glasses that would not look out of place on Elton John, was Sir Keir’s first parliamentary private secretary when he took over as Labour leader in 2020, and is one of the only politicians he also counts as a genuine friend.

The 'unmistakable' purple hair of MP Carolyn Harris as the Starmers arrived in Downing Street post-election - Shutterstock

The Starmers have been on family holidays staying with Mrs Harris and her husband David on the Gower peninsula, where Sir Keir likes to head to the pub with David, a railway worker he regards as a sounding board.

Sir Keir told Tom Baldwin that when David “tells me something at least I know he’s not blowing smoke up my arse”. Other people in politics who Sir Keir regards as genuine friends include Chris Ward, his deputy chief of staff and his longest-serving aide; Ed Miliband, who encouraged him to become an MP a decade ago; Deborah Mattinson, his polling expert; Blair era veteran Lord Falconer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, whose wife Nicola Green, a portrait painter, has become good friends with Lady Starmer.

The final group of friends on whom Sir Keir relies for support are the lawyers who have known him for the vast majority of his working life. The tall, bespectacled figure of Edward Fitzgerald KC, joint head of Doughty Street Chambers, was unmissable on the edge of the group of people standing to the right of Number 10 on the day Sir Keir took over in Downing Street, representing the world from which both Sir Keir and Lady Starmer came.

Before she worked for the NHS, Lady Starmer was a solicitor, which was how she met Sir Keir, and they have remained close to the legal colleagues Sir Keir, in particular, has known for decades.

As well as Mr Fitzgerald, they include Geoffrey Robertson, the other joint head of Doughty Street, who has represented Julian Assange among others; Baroness (Helena) Kennedy KC, and Gavin Millar KC, one of the barristers who interviewed Sir Keir when he was taken on as a pupil in Doughty Street.

Mr Millar – one of the country’s best known experts on media law, who represented Telegraph Media Group at the Leveson Inquiry and the BBC in its privacy case against Cliff Richard – has impeccable Labour connections: his sister Fiona is the partner of Blair spin doctor Alastair Campbell, and for the past 10 years he has been attached to Matrix Chambers, which was founded by Cherie Blair, among others.

Where some politicians dump old friends when more powerful ones come along, like a Rummy player discarding the weakest cards in their hand for stronger ones, Sir Keir prefers to do the opposite.

“It is striking how Keir seems to keep friends for a very long time,” said one person who has worked with him. “He is a very loyal person and he is wary of filling his social circle with politicians.” When his honeymoon period comes to an end, as it surely will, Sir Keir will find he needs them more than ever.