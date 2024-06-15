Kentuckiana Pride Parade steps off in NULU ending at festival at Big Four lawn

CBC

The Calgary Stampede announced Friday that Alberta-born actor Owen Crow Shoe has been selected as this year's Stampede parade marshal. Crow Shoe, a member of the Piikani Nation and Blood Tribe of the Blackfoot Confederacy, started his acting career in the Oscar-nominated film The Revenant, where he was a stunt rider.He has since had acting roles around the world — and this year he co-stars with 2022 Parade Marshal Kevin Costner in the movie Horizon: An American Saga — but Crow Shoe says he's loo