Kentuckians still like Andy Beshear, per survey released amid Harris VP pick speculation

Gov. Andy Beshear is still among the most popular governors in the country, according to a recent survey result from Morning Consult.

The pollster found that Beshear had an approval rating of 67% in Kentucky, showing his approval growing among registered voters in Kentucky over the last year.

Founded in 2014, Morning Consult specializes in online survey research technology.

Its findings come at a time when Beshear’s record in Kentucky is being scrutinized nationally.

According to multiple media reports, the 46-year-old governor is on the list of those being vetted to run alongside Vice President Kamala Harris against former Republican President Donald Trump. Harris has now all but clinched the Democratic nomination for president in the wake of President Joe Biden announcing Sunday he’d step aside from his reelection campaign.

Beshear fared better in the Morning Consult survey than many of the other Democratic governors being considered, such as Roy Cooper of North Carolina and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania.

Here’s what the poll found:

Of Kentucky voters surveyed, 67% approved of his job performance while 28% disapproved. The only Democrat in the same ballpark was Maryland’s Wes Moore, who had a 65% approval rating and 22% disapproval.

Beshear was the most popular among Democrats (93%) and Republicans (54%) of any Democratic governor. Among Republican voters, he led the second-closest, Laura Kelly of Kansas, by 11 percentage points.

His popularity among voters of color was closer to average. He was the third-best performer among Black voters at 76% but ranked 14th among in-state Hispanic voters 54%.

His appeal among Independents, 59%, was second-highest of all Democratic governors, trailing only Connecticut’s Ned Lamont.

Among self-described moderate voters, Beshear fared particularly well against his Democratic peers. He garnered 78% approval with that group compared to second-best Moore’s 67%.

This isn’t the first time Beshear has stood out in a Morning Consult survey.

He ranked among the most-liked governors in the country in two previous iterations of the group’s work

The elections analysis website fivethirtyeight.com gives Morning Consult a “pollster rating” of 1.8 out of 3 in their rankings of pollsters by reliability and transparency.