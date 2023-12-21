Kentucky to allow drivers to keep license plates after transferring vehicles starting next year
Kentucky to allow drivers to keep license plates after transferring vehicles starting next year
Kentucky to allow drivers to keep license plates after transferring vehicles starting next year
Sean Rayford/GettyJust hours after finishing in second place on The Masked Singer, an ex-Dukes of Hazzard star and country music artist said on Wednesday that Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, should be “publicly hung” in a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter. In response to the president’s message, which labeled Donald Trump as a threat to democracy, John Schneider wrote, “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..?
Provincial inspectors have visited some of the controversial off-grid communities being built in the northern Ontario wilderness.At least one of these new villages welcomes the government oversight."I'm feeling great about it," said Tanner Demers, one of the 160 members of the Swan Lake community, not too far from Kirkland Lake. "The government has been nothing but helpful to us, because they just provide us with more information about how we can move forward with the project."Several of these n
Social media is rife with claims Ukraine's president has fled the country to seek refuge in the United States. But are they true?
The host weighs in on the big moments from the finale.
Former president’s body odor was called into question by a former congressman
Israeli troops have come close to capturing Hamas’s Gaza-based leader in the enclave’s underground tunnel network, according to reports.
The alligator was still chewing 3 hours later, she said.
Penny Knatchbull, Countess of Burma, was pictured among the guests at Windsor Castle
Hend Bustami was sentenced to 15-years-to-life for stabbing her mother to death, a month after making headlines for another arrest
To attend a screening of her now show, Nicole Kidman pulled out all the stops in a nude-coloured draped Fendi gown that's giving naked dress but make it chic.
We gotta do better, my fellow Americans.
Trump's former White House advisor claimed Democrats "wake up every morning" and "get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion."
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley appears to be gaining ground on former President Trump’s steady lead in New Hampshire, doubling her support in the early voting state since September, according to a new poll. The survey, published Thursday by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC), found Haley garnered 30 percent of the likely Republican…
A sizzle reel from Amazon Studios also showed off footage from "Ricky Stanicky," "Upgraded," and many more 2024 projects.
The singer recently announced that she was expecting her first baby with boyfriend Robert Pattinson
The “Killers of the Flower Moon” actor’s comments arrive after he criticized the former president in a viral moment at the Gotham Awards.
The former Trump attorney declared that the GOP front-runner is “playing to the lowest denominator of American that exists” in the country.
"My last conscious thought as they rolled me down the hallway was, 'That’s it, I’m done!'"
E. Scott Sills was found guilty of second degree murder in the death of his wife and business partner Susann Sills
Emma Stone stunned in a hot transparent dress with a bodice embroidered with red thread that revealed her matching black bra underneath.