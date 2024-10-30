Kentucky bracing for 'mammoth' voter turnout as Election Day nears
Kentucky bracing for 'mammoth' voter turnout as Election Day nears
Kentucky bracing for 'mammoth' voter turnout as Election Day nears
Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”
Thomas Miller, a data scientist at Northwestern University, bases his predictions not on the polls, but on where people are placing political bets.
Jeanine Pirro said she's stressed about "the left's reaction" if Donald Trump wins the election.
But the former longtime Trump attorney argued it wasn’t actually a cause for concern.
Podcaster Joe Rogan says Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris offered to sit with him for an hour-long interview, but he refused to travel to her and wanted the chat to take place at his Texas-based studio over the usual three hours. While almost every other interviewer on the planet would have jumped at the chance to sit down with Harris for a full hour, the world‘s most successful podcaster decided he would not compromise. “They offered a date for Tuesday, but I wou
‘You better win or you’re never going to be able to come back here,’ Trump told GOP chair Michael Whatley at North Carolina rally last month
Well, that was fast. Mere seconds after Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy acknowledged “offensive comments about Latinos and Puerto Ricans and African Americans” were made at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, his colleague Brian Kilmeade attacked journalists for reporting on those comments. The Sunday rally’s first speaker was comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a series of vulgar jokes about groups the former president’s campaign is actively trying to woo in the days bef
Billionaires are picking sides in the hotly contested presidential race - with Bloomberg joining Bill Gates in backing Kamala Harris while Elon Musk is firmly in Donald Trump’s camp
One of George W. Bush’s twin daughters issued a late endorsement of Kamala Harris on Tuesday, exactly a week before Election Day. Barbara Bush, 42, told People in a statement that it was “inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania” over the weekend, revealing that she’d gone as far as campaigning for the Democratic ticket. She’s long supported progressive causes, but it’s the first time the conservative family scion has outright endorsed for a Democra
CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley received more Republican primary votes than anyone who challenged Donald Trump for this year's presidential nomination. She has said she's voting for him, and she released her delegates so they could support him at the Republican National Convention.
The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.
With only days to go, it is clear that Donald Trump is in a much stronger position than he was just weeks ago.
During his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Trump shared he has a "secret" with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson that they'll reveal "when the race is over”
Trump campaign has denied speculation that former president is in poor health
I asked Mark Cuban why he supports Kamala Harris and why he is at war with another Texas billionaire, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
More than 32,000 children submitted their virtual ballots in Nickelodeon’s polls
Loomer called out Greene after defending pro-Trump comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s comments calling Puerto Rico an ‘island of garbage’
In presidential elections, fundamental and technical analysis are also the two leading methods for handicapping the outcome.
The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocked Donald Trump on Tuesday after he told a rally that the U.S. is now perilously “close to World War II.” Speaking at an event in Atlanta on Monday night, the former president careened from topic to topic, at one point addressing his handling of the pandemic. “Nobody knew what the hell it was either,” he said. “COVID. They call it COVID. I call it the China virus. But we’re close to World War II because we have people in the White House…” Trump then paused as
Five former House Republicans on Monday endorsed Democrat Janelle Stelson in her bid to unseat Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and urged their GOP colleagues to follow suit. In a letter first reported by Axios, former Republican Reps. Barbara Comstock (Va.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), Denver Riggleman (Va.), Dave Trott (Mich.) and Joe Walsh (Ill.) sharply criticized…