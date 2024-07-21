Kentucky child dies in UTV accident, according to officials

A 12-year-old was killed in a crash involving a UTV in Boyle County on Saturday night, according to the Boyle County Coroner.

The coroner spoke with the Herald-Leader’s news partner, WKYT, and said the crash happened on Kennedy Bridge Road on the Garrard-Mercer County line.

The child was a passenger on the UTV, according to WKYT.

The name of the child has not been released, but they were taken to the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, where the coroner reported their death around 6:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.