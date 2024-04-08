Kentucky Father Admits He Faked His Own Death to Avoid Paying Over $115,000 in Child Support to His Ex-Wife

Jesse E. Kipf created and certified a death certificate for himself using a doctor's details, according to a plea agreement filed on March 29

Grayson County Detention Center Jesse E. Kipf

A Kentucky man has admitted to faking his own death to avoid paying child support to his ex-wife.

According to a plea deal obtained by PEOPLE, Jesse E. Kipf pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of computer fraud in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky on March 29.

Per the plea agreement, Kipf accessed the Hawaii Death Registry System in January 2023 by using the credentials — including name, title and license number — of a doctor living in another state.

Using the doctor’s details, the “defendant created a ‘case’ for his own death” and “assigned himself as the medical certifier for the case.”

As a result of Kipf certifying the case, he was registered as deceased in “many” government databases, per the agreement.

“The defendant faked his own death, in part, in order to avoid his outstanding child support obligations to his ex-wife,” the document states.

Per the agreement, Kipf owed over $116,000 in child support to his ex-wife.

“The defendant also infiltrated other states’ death registry systems, using credentials he stole from other real people,” the agreement continues.

He also tried to sell access to governmental and corporate networks to potential buyers online.

Along with the child support owed to his ex-wife, Kipf caused damage amounting to nearly $80,000 to those networks.

He has agreed to pay restitution to all parties, according to the documents.

Kipf’s attorney, Thomas Miceli, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

He faces up to seven years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines, according to the documents.

Kipf’s sentencing hearing is set for April 12, according to NBC News.



